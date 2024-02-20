Odisha's Leap Towards Enhanced Cooperative Development: A Strategic Meet in Bhubaneswar

In the heart of Bhubaneswar, a pivotal gathering marked a significant stride towards reshaping the cooperative landscape of Odisha. The second State Cooperative Development Committee (SCDC) meeting, led by the Chief Secretary of Odisha, Pradeep Kumar Jena, unfolded at the Lok Seva Bhawan. This assembly of minds, a confluence of high-ranking officials from diverse sectors, was not just a meeting but a beacon of potential transformative changes for the state's cooperative movement.

Charting New Paths for PACS

At the core of discussions was a vision to diversify the activities of Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies (PACS). As the backbone of the cooperative structure, PACS's evolution into multifaceted entities is seen as crucial. Rajesh P. Patil, the Commissioner-cum-Secretary to the Government, Cooperation Department, presented a detailed blueprint on broadening the horizons of PACS beyond traditional boundaries. The focus on integrating agriculture-related business activities aims at not just economic empowerment but also at ensuring sustainability and resilience against market volatilities.

Strengthening Cooperative Foundations

Chief Secretary Jena emphasized the importance of reinforcing cooperative institutions. His vision extends to creating a robust cooperative ecosystem that adheres to the core values of cooperation while delivering superior services. Among the strategies discussed were regular audits of Fishery and Diary Cooperatives, a move aimed at enhancing transparency and efficiency. Furthermore, the meeting delved into leveraging Cooperative Banks to boost Agri Credit, a vital step towards financial inclusivity and empowerment of the agricultural community.

Towards Technological Empowerment

A significant highlight of the SCDC meeting was the unanimous agreement on the need for the computerization of PACS. This digital transformation is envisaged to streamline operations, making them more efficient and transparent. The integration of technology in cooperative banks is another step towards realizing seamless operations, ensuring that the benefits reach the grassroots level. The discussions also covered supply chain improvements for essential inputs like fertilizers and seeds, underscoring the commitment to bolster the agricultural infrastructure.

The SCDC meeting in Bhubaneswar was not just about deliberations but a commitment towards a reinvigorated cooperative movement in Odisha. The collective vision of diversifying PACS, strengthening cooperative institutions, and embracing technology paves the way for a more inclusive, efficient, and resilient cooperative sector. As Odisha takes these strategic steps, it sets a precedent for cooperative development, heralding a new era of growth and prosperity for its people.