Odisha to Host First Ever Biswa Odia Bhasa Sammilani

Odisha is set to host the Biswa Odia Bhasa Sammilani, a significant event for the Odia language community, from February 3 to February 5.

The conference, the first of its kind, is aimed at promoting the Odia language both within the state and overseas.

The event is expected to attract eminent linguists and language experts of national and international repute.

The conference will provide a platform for discussions on the richness, uniqueness, and future relevance of the Odia language and literature.