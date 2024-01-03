en English
Odisha to Host First Ever Biswa Odia Bhasa Sammilani

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:58 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 4:04 am EST
Odisha is set to host the Biswa Odia Bhasa Sammilani, a significant event for the Odia language community, from February 3 to February 5.

The conference, the first of its kind, is aimed at promoting the Odia language both within the state and overseas.

The event is expected to attract eminent linguists and language experts of national and international repute.

The conference will provide a platform for discussions on the richness, uniqueness, and future relevance of the Odia language and literature.

India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

