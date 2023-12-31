en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Odisha Police Department Witnesses Leadership Transition: Arun Kumar Sarangi Assumes Interim DGP Role

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 31, 2023 at 1:08 pm EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 1:25 pm EST
Odisha Police Department Witnesses Leadership Transition: Arun Kumar Sarangi Assumes Interim DGP Role

In a significant leadership transition within Odisha’s police department, the incumbent Director-General of Police (DGP), Sunil Bansal, is set to retire. The state government has announced that senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, Arun Kumar Sarangi, will temporarily assume the role of DGP. An officer of the 1990 batch of Odisha cadre IPS, Sarangi currently serves as the Special DG of Police, Training, and Director of the Biju Patnaik State Police Academy. He will hold the DGP post along with his current responsibilities until further notice.

The Handover Ceremony

The transition was formalized at the state police headquarters in Cuttack, where Bansal was given a ceremonial guard of honor. Following the ceremony, both Sarangi and Bansal met with senior IPS officers to discuss the department’s future. Bansal expressed gratitude towards the people of Odisha and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for their support during his tenure. He pointed out that the state had experienced relative peace under his leadership, emphasizing successful management of challenges such as Left-wing extremism and the establishment of new police stations to address emerging threats.

Looking Ahead

Bansal highlighted the upcoming general elections in 2024 as a significant challenge for the Odisha police, emphasizing the importance of continued focus on crime prevention, investigation, and law and order maintenance.

Sarangi’s Commitment

Upon assuming his new role, Sarangi expressed his commitment to continue the success achieved by the Odisha Police, particularly in areas such as anti-Maoist operations, crime control, and cybercrime investigations. He acknowledged the support of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in strengthening the police force, highlighting the appointment of over 5,000 new personnel during Bansal’s term. Sarangi also stressed his dedication to quality policing, with a focus on crime detection, investigation, and maintaining law and order.

0
India Law Politics
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Telugu Yoddhas' Resilience Triumphs in Ultimate Kho-Kho Season 2 Showdown

By Salman Khan

XPoSat: ISRO's New Leap in Space Exploration

By Dil Bar Irshad

India to Launch XPoSat: A Bright Spark in a Quiet Week

By Rafia Tasleem

Kerala Government Launches K-SMART: A Leap Forward in E-Governance

By Geeta Pillai

Indian Boxers Jaismine Lamboria and Arundhati Choudhary Strive for Par ...
@India · 33 mins
Indian Boxers Jaismine Lamboria and Arundhati Choudhary Strive for Par ...
heart comment 0
Sonia Gandhi Shares Love for Indian Cuisine in a New Year’s Eve Video

By Dil Bar Irshad

Sonia Gandhi Shares Love for Indian Cuisine in a New Year's Eve Video
Tragic Suicide of Woman in Panchkula: Investigations Underway

By Dil Bar Irshad

Tragic Suicide of Woman in Panchkula: Investigations Underway
Forgery and Cheating Charges against Zaid Master, Atiq Ahmed’s Brother-in-law

By Rafia Tasleem

Forgery and Cheating Charges against Zaid Master, Atiq Ahmed’s Brother-in-law
Congress Summons Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for Lok Sabha Election Strategy

By Dil Bar Irshad

Congress Summons Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for Lok Sabha Election Strategy
Latest Headlines
World News
Telugu Yoddhas' Resilience Triumphs in Ultimate Kho-Kho Season 2 Showdown
15 seconds
Telugu Yoddhas' Resilience Triumphs in Ultimate Kho-Kho Season 2 Showdown
Hamilton and Juliana Nalu: New Year's Eve Party Fuels Dating Rumors
4 mins
Hamilton and Juliana Nalu: New Year's Eve Party Fuels Dating Rumors
President Museveni Addresses Corruption in Uganda: A Pledge for Accountability
5 mins
President Museveni Addresses Corruption in Uganda: A Pledge for Accountability
Ondo Commissioner Razaq Obe Denies Payoff Allegations
5 mins
Ondo Commissioner Razaq Obe Denies Payoff Allegations
The Evolution of College Athletics: The Decline of Pac-12 and the Rise of Super Conferences
8 mins
The Evolution of College Athletics: The Decline of Pac-12 and the Rise of Super Conferences
South Africa Hosts the 15th BRICS Summit: A Turning Point in Global Cooperation
10 mins
South Africa Hosts the 15th BRICS Summit: A Turning Point in Global Cooperation
Aluminum Contamination: Ireland's Largest Water Treatment Plant Breaches Regulations
18 mins
Aluminum Contamination: Ireland's Largest Water Treatment Plant Breaches Regulations
Week 17 NFL Update: A Rollercoaster for Fantasy Football Players
18 mins
Week 17 NFL Update: A Rollercoaster for Fantasy Football Players
Hannah Spearritt's Dancing On Ice Preparation Marred by Concerns
21 mins
Hannah Spearritt's Dancing On Ice Preparation Marred by Concerns
Global Hunger Crisis: WFP Reports Acute Food Shortages Affecting Over 333 Million
25 mins
Global Hunger Crisis: WFP Reports Acute Food Shortages Affecting Over 333 Million
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 Amid Global Tensions
28 mins
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 Amid Global Tensions
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
35 mins
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
1 hour
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
1 hour
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
1 hour
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
2 hours
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
2 hours
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
3 hours
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app