Odisha Police Department Witnesses Leadership Transition: Arun Kumar Sarangi Assumes Interim DGP Role

In a significant leadership transition within Odisha’s police department, the incumbent Director-General of Police (DGP), Sunil Bansal, is set to retire. The state government has announced that senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, Arun Kumar Sarangi, will temporarily assume the role of DGP. An officer of the 1990 batch of Odisha cadre IPS, Sarangi currently serves as the Special DG of Police, Training, and Director of the Biju Patnaik State Police Academy. He will hold the DGP post along with his current responsibilities until further notice.

The Handover Ceremony

The transition was formalized at the state police headquarters in Cuttack, where Bansal was given a ceremonial guard of honor. Following the ceremony, both Sarangi and Bansal met with senior IPS officers to discuss the department’s future. Bansal expressed gratitude towards the people of Odisha and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for their support during his tenure. He pointed out that the state had experienced relative peace under his leadership, emphasizing successful management of challenges such as Left-wing extremism and the establishment of new police stations to address emerging threats.

Looking Ahead

Bansal highlighted the upcoming general elections in 2024 as a significant challenge for the Odisha police, emphasizing the importance of continued focus on crime prevention, investigation, and law and order maintenance.

Sarangi’s Commitment

Upon assuming his new role, Sarangi expressed his commitment to continue the success achieved by the Odisha Police, particularly in areas such as anti-Maoist operations, crime control, and cybercrime investigations. He acknowledged the support of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in strengthening the police force, highlighting the appointment of over 5,000 new personnel during Bansal’s term. Sarangi also stressed his dedication to quality policing, with a focus on crime detection, investigation, and maintaining law and order.