Odisha Leads Green Industrial Revolution with Innovative Projects

Green Future Unfolds: Odisha's Leap into Sustainable Industrial Development

Advertisment

Odisha Embraces Green Growth

In a significant stride towards sustainable industrial development, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik laid the foundation stones for two green fuel projects worth a staggering Rs 35,000 crore at Gopalpur Industrial Park on February 14, 2024. These pioneering projects, by Acme Cleantech Solutions and Avaada Green H2 Private Limited, are set to usher in a new era of green growth and job creation in the state.

Green Fuels and Job Opportunities

Advertisment

The green ammonia plant and green hydrogen ammonia facility will not only establish Odisha as a frontrunner in the green fuels sector but also generate employment opportunities for 5,500 individuals. The CM emphasized the importance of these projects in achieving green growth and boosting local employment and skills. He further highlighted the transformative impact of new-age industries on SMEs in the region.

Utility Corridor to Boost Investments

In addition to the green fuel projects, the construction of a utility corridor by the IDCO (Industrial Development Corporation of Odisha) is expected to enhance the attractiveness of the industrial park and stimulate new investments in the region. This strategic move will further solidify Odisha's position as a hub for sustainable industrial development.

Advertisment

Irrigation Projects: Water for Farmers

On the same day, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated and laid foundation stones for several irrigation projects across Kalahandi, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, and Angul districts. These projects, including Sandul barrage, Manjore irrigation project, Rengali dam, and Samal barrage canal system, will provide irrigation facilities to an additional 32,000 acres. The completion of canal work and underground pipeline for Rengali dam and Samal barrage is in progress, while expansion work in Athagarh block and underground pipeline for Sandul barrage will benefit several villages. Various irrigation projects have been completed under the 5T initiative, ensuring water availability for farmers.

Kalyani Steel's Aerospace Manufacturing Complex

Advertisment

In another major development, Kalyani Steel Limited proposed a substantial investment of Rs 26,000 crore to establish a titanium metal and aerospace components manufacturing facility in Odisha's Dhenkanal district. This marks the first aerospace and defence manufacturing complex in Odisha, receiving special incentives from the state cabinet. The projects have the potential to generate over 12,000 jobs and signify a significant leap in industrial growth and job creation in Odisha. Collaboration with local ITIs and polytechnics will ensure the availability of skilled manpower, positioning Odisha as India's skill capital for new-age technology.

Investment in Renewable Energy Infrastructure

The Odisha government has planned to invest Rs 1345 crore over the next five years on renewable energy infrastructure development. The state Cabinet has approved the proposal for infrastructure development to carry energy from renewable energy production centers to load centers under the Chief Minister's Power Development Programme. The projects will be implemented by the Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL) and include grid stations and transmission lines for the Green Energy Evacuation Transmission Corridor of the CMPDP.

With these initiatives, Odisha is paving the way for a sustainable, green, and prosperous future, ensuring the well-being of its people and the environment.