Odisha Launches 'Swayam' Scheme to Fuel Youth Entrepreneurship and Hosts Global Summit on Growth

In a significant move to bolster economic development and skill enhancement among the youth, the Odisha state government has unveiled the 'Swayam' scheme, offering interest-free loans of up to Rs 1 lakh. This pioneering initiative was announced amidst the grand opening of the NUA Odisha Global Summit on Growth and Employment in Bhubaneswar, marking a strategic step towards empowering young entrepreneurs and creating self-employment opportunities across the state.

Empowering Youth at the NUA Odisha Global Summit

The two-day summit, inaugurated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, served as a crucible for discussion on the state's economic transformation and the pivotal role of youth in navigating the rapidly changing technological landscape. With a focus on identifying growth sectors, workforce strategies, and job creation opportunities, the summit aimed to develop a skilled workforce ready to meet the demands of upcoming industries. Industry leaders, stakeholders, and over 500 delegates converged to forge a future-ready path for Odisha's youth.

A Focus on Skill Development and Employment Generation

Highlighting the government's commitment to skill development, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik emphasized the necessity for the youth to be adaptable and future-ready, particularly in the face of significant economic shifts. The summit featured more than 10 motivational seminars, exploring industry-ready skills, the growth narrative of Odisha, and opportunities for young entrepreneurs. Special attention was given to aspirational, tribal, and remote areas, underlining the state's dedication to inclusive growth and prosperity.

Setting the Stage for Future Readiness

Minister for Skill Development and Technical Education, Priti Ranjan Ghadai, and VK Pandian, chairman of Nabin Odisha, also played pivotal roles in the discussions, with Pandian lauding Odisha's transformative journey under Patnaik's leadership, particularly in managing natural calamities such as cyclones. The 'Swayam' scheme and the NUA Odisha Global Summit collectively represent the state's robust strategy to prepare its youth for the global job market through continuous skill development, networking, and partnership opportunities.

The initiatives unveiled in Bhubaneswar encapsulate the Odisha government's holistic approach to economic growth and skill development. By fostering an environment that encourages self-employment and entrepreneurship, and by preparing the youth for the challenges of tomorrow, Odisha sets a precedent for states across India and the globe. The 'Swayam' scheme, alongside the comprehensive discussions and strategies developed at the NUA Odisha Global Summit, heralds a new era of growth and employment in Odisha, readying its youth to make significant contributions to the state's, and indeed the nation's, economic future.