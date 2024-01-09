Odisha Government Considers Salary Hike for Community Health and Service Workers

Odisha’s Chairman of 5T, VK Pandian, has made a noteworthy announcement that the state government is contemplating a salary increase for a variety of community health and service workers. This disclosure was made during his presence at the Ama Odisha Ama Nabin event in Raighar, within the Nabarangpur district.

Addressing the Cry for Salary Hike

The potential raise is a response to the extended calls for a salary hike by Anganwadi and ASHA workers. The government’s contemplation is not limited to these workers but also includes cooks at Anganwadi centres, community centre employees, Master Book-Keepers (MBKs) under the livelihood mission, and Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs). This move is seen as an effort to improve the condition of working-class people at the grassroots level.

Listening to the Grievances

Furthermore, Pandian acknowledged grievances on various issues, assuring swift resolutions. The government also plans to enhance the monthly pension for the elderly under the Madhubabu Pension scheme, providing another layer of support for those in need.

Review of Major Projects

In addition to the aforementioned initiatives, Pandian reviewed two significant projects. The first is the development of the Gupteswar Temple in Boipariguda, which has a budget allocation of Rs 20.20 crore. The second project under review is the Jhanjabati River Barrage Project. With a budget of Rs 100 crore, this project is expected to benefit an area of 4720 acres with its irrigation potential, marking a significant stride in Odisha’s developmental journey.