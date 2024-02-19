Odisha Congress to Unveil First Wave of Candidates Amid High Hopes and Internal Strife

In a strategic move that sets the stage for the upcoming electoral battle in Odisha, the Congress party is poised to announce its first list of 70 candidates for the 2024 Assembly elections on March 1. This pivotal step, emerging from the depths of meticulous planning and heated discussions within the Pradesh Election Committee (PEC), signals the party's readiness to confront both the electoral fray and its internal turbulence head-on.
Intense Deliberations Lead to Candidature Decisions
With the political climate in Odisha heating up, the Congress party's decision-making process has seen an impressive level of engagement, with over 3,000 aspirants applying for assembly tickets and 700 hopefuls for Lok Sabha seats through the innovative 'Project Pragaman' portal. The Pradesh Election Committee's meeting, a marathon session of strategy and scrutiny, was attended by all 23 members, including the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Sarat Pattanayak. The meeting underscored the party's commitment to selecting candidates based on winnability, with a keen eye on empowering youths, women, and Dalit contenders.
Challenges and Controversies Within
However, the path to the announcement has not been without its hurdles. The Congress party in Odisha has been grappling with internal challenges, evidenced by the resignation of several prominent members, including former minister Nabin Chandra Narayan Das and former MLAs. These departures have cast a shadow over the party's unity and raised questions about its internal dynamics. Despite these setbacks, the party's determination to rejuvenate its ranks and present a formidable challenge to its opponents remains unwavering.
Advocacy for Women's Rights Takes Center Stage
Amidst the electoral strategizing, the state Congress women's wing has announced plans to protest against the BJD government, accusing it of exploiting women as a vote bank while failing to address their core issues. This accusation comes after nearly a quarter-century of BJD governance, highlighting a critical area of contention that the Congress aims to capitalize on. The focus on women's rights and welfare is expected to play a significant role in shaping the party's manifesto and campaigning efforts, reflecting a broader shift towards inclusivity and social justice.
As the Congress party in Odisha gears up to reveal its first list of candidates, the political landscape of the state braces for a period of intense campaigning and strategic maneuvering. With a blend of seasoned politicians and fresh faces, the party aims to chart a new course towards electoral success while navigating the choppy waters of internal politics and public dissent. The upcoming elections in Odisha are not just a test of the Congress party's resilience and adaptability but also an opportunity to reaffirm its commitment to addressing the aspirations and concerns of the people it seeks to represent.