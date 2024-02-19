Odisha Congress Prepares for Assembly Polls with Youth, Women, and Dalit Focus Amidst High-Profile Resignations

In a significant move signaling its readiness for the upcoming assembly elections in Odisha, the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) is set to announce its first batch of candidates on March 1. Under the leadership of OPCC President Sarat Pattanayak, the party aims to navigate through the complexities of election preparations, amidst the backdrop of high-profile resignations and a resolute focus on youth, women, and Dalit candidates.

Advertisment

Project Pragaman: A Leap Towards Transparency

The introduction of 'Project Pragaman' has marked a significant shift in how the Congress party approaches candidate selection in Odisha. With over 3,000 applications for Assembly seats and 700 for Lok Sabha seats, this online portal has democratized the selection process. Spearheaded by the All India Congress Committee's Odisha in-charge, Ajoy Kumar, the initiative is designed to ensure a transparent and inclusive approach to ticket distribution. The 23-member Pradesh Election Committee (PEC) plays a pivotal role in this process, tasked with the challenging job of sifting through thousands of applications to recommend the most viable candidates for approval by the AICC.

Amidst Resignations, a Focus on Renewal

Advertisment

The path to the assembly polls is not without its challenges for the OPCC. The recent resignations of former minister Nabin Chandra Narayan Das, former Dhenkanal district president Saroj Patnaik, and former MLAs Anshuman Mohanty and Nihar Ranjan Mohananda have raised eyebrows. These departures signify a period of upheaval within the party ranks. However, amidst these resignations, the OPCC's resolve remains unshaken. The focus on prioritizing youth, women, and Dalit candidates is a testament to the party's commitment to inclusivity and renewal, aiming to address the aspirations of a broader demographic.

Confronting Challenges Head-On

As the assembly polls draw closer, the OPCC is not only grappling with internal party dynamics but also taking a strong stand against the ruling BJD government's policies. State Congress women wing president Minakshi Bahinipati's criticism of the BJD's approach towards women's issues underscores a crucial battleground for the upcoming elections. The planned protest against the alleged exploitation of women for votes by gheraoing Naveen Niwas highlights the party's strategy to confront social issues head-on. This approach not only differentiates the Congress party from its opponents but also aligns with its broader electoral strategy of focusing on governance issues that directly impact the lives of the state's residents.

In the run-up to the assembly elections, the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee's strategic emphasis on transparency, inclusivity, and addressing core governance issues showcases a party in the midst of transformation. With the announcement of the first list of candidates on the horizon, the OPCC is poised to present itself as a viable alternative to the electorate, armed with a renewed focus and a commitment to addressing the aspirations of Odisha's diverse population. As the party navigates through these challenges, the true test will be in converting its strategic preparations into electoral success.