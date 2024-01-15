en English
Odisha Congress Calls for Apology from Chief Minister over Alleged Disrespect to Lord Jagannath

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:39 am EST
Odisha Congress Calls for Apology from Chief Minister over Alleged Disrespect to Lord Jagannath

In a recent development in Bhubaneswar, the Odisha Congress has demanded an apology from Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for what they consider as a display of disrespect towards Lord Jagannath and his devotees. This call for an apology comes in the wake of the Congress party’s contention that the Chief Minister has commercialized the sacred temple by transforming it into a mere tourist attraction.

Criticism Over Sri Mandir Parikrama Corridor

The Chairman of the Congress Campaign Committee, Bijaya Patnaik, has voiced his criticism over the forthcoming dedication of the Sri Mandir Parikrama Corridor, scheduled for January 17. He suggested that the Chief Minister should first seek forgiveness at the temple for offending religious sentiments before proceeding with the event.

Aparajita Rath Initiative Under Fire

Bijaya Patnaik also condemned the Aparajita Rath initiative, where a chariot travels soliciting rice and betel nut donations for Lord Jagannath. He argued that the deity is traditionally seen as a provider rather than a seeker of offerings, and this initiative goes against the traditional beliefs.

Unfulfilled Promises and Controversies

The Congress leader pointed out that the Parikrama Corridor project has seen only minor construction work, questioning the necessity for religious ceremonies to celebrate it. He also recollected a previous incident where the government was accused of disrespect by promoting the temple’s Mahaprasad (holy food) with the help of Kamiya Jani, a known beef consumer, which is against the temple’s vegetarian traditions. Bijaya Patnaik emphasized that the Mahaprasad is held in high regard worldwide and does not need any promotion.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

