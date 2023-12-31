Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to Inaugurate Bhubaneswar Metro Project Foundation Stone on January 1

In a significant move set to transform the landscape of Odisha, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will lay the foundation stone for the Bhubaneswar Metro project on January 1, 2024. This decision comes on the heels of the state government’s approval of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) on Odisha Diwas, April 1, 2023. This venture, underscored by Patnaik as a landmark initiative under the state’s 5T program, is expected to position Bhubaneswar on the list of Indian cities boasting a metro rail system.

Revolutionizing Public Transportation

The Phase-I of the Bhubaneswar Metro, envisioned as a catalyst for public transportation and economic growth, will establish a connectivity link between Bhubaneswar Airport and Trisulia in Cuttack. This connectivity is set to be achieved through a comprehensive network of 20 stations, providing seamless and efficient transit options to the public.

A Collaboration for Progress

The Bhubaneswar Metro Rail Corporation has formed a strategic alliance with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation to oversee the project’s execution. This partnership is poised to leverage the extensive experience and technical expertise of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, ensuring the highest standards of construction and operation.

A Historic Investment

The Bhubaneswar Metro project represents a historic investment in the infrastructure of Odisha, with a budget of a whopping Rs 6255 crore. This unprecedented allocation of funds signifies the government’s commitment to boosting the state’s development and improving the living standards of its residents. Local officials, including Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation Mayer Sulochana Das, anticipate that this project will drastically enhance the city’s quality of life and contribute to making Bhubaneswar one of the top liveable cities in the country.