Odisha Assembly to Kickstart Budget Session Amid Tight Security and Record Budget Proposal

The Odisha Legislative Assembly is bracing for its Budget session, commencing on February 5 and concluding on February 13. This pivotal session marks the final gathering of the 16th Assembly before Odisha plunges into the whirlpool of simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections later in the year. Major political parties such as the ruling Biju Janata Dal, the Bharatiya Janata Party, and Congress are girding up to capitalize on this session for electoral gain.

Comprehensive Security Measures

Given the high stakes of the session, the state police have rolled out an extensive security plan. The precautions include the deployment of 28 platoons of police, an array of specialized squads, and sophisticated surveillance systems around the Assembly and adjoining areas in Bhubaneswar. The on-ground security apparatus will be bolstered by makeshift police control rooms and a force of over 100 police personnel, marshaled by DCP Prateek Singh. DGP Arun Sarangi has confirmed the impressive scale of these security preparations.

Record Budget Proposal

On the financial front, the council of ministers, under the stewardship of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, approved the vote-on-account set to be presented by Finance Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha on February 8. The proposed budget stands at a record Rs 2.7 lakh crore, the highest ever for Odisha. This robust figure reflects the state's strong economy, buoyed by record GST collections. The budget seeks to steer more funds towards infrastructure, livelihood, irrigation, and panchayati raj sectors.

Key Dates and Highlights

The appropriation bill for the vote on account will be tabled on February 9. Governor Raghubar Das will address the Assembly on the opening day. The session is set to be stormy, with opposition parties planning to spotlight issues such as alleged government scams, non-implementation of central government schemes, and disrespect to legendary litterateurs.