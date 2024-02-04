Odisha Assembly Session Fortified with Enhanced Security; Key Maoist Figure Neutralized

In an assertive move to ensure the safety of the upcoming budget session in Odisha's State Legislative Assembly, Director General of Police (DGP), Arun Kumar Sarangi, has heightened security measures. The session, which commences on February 5 and continues until February 13, will be under the vigilant watch of 120 officers enforcing a robust three-tier security protocol. This session takes on added importance as it is a precursor to the imminent elections.

Unprecedented Security Measures

With the anticipation of ensuring an incident-free session, the police have deployed a contingent of 120 officers. The unprecedented security measures include the deployment of 28 platoons of police force, Special Operation Group (SOG), a bomb diffusing squad, dog squads, and fire service personnel. Additionally, CCTV surveillance has been installed in and around the Assembly and makeshift police control rooms have been opened. Traffic diversions have been implemented and quick action teams will be stationed at strategic locations in the city.

Recent Encounter with Maoist Rebels

Adding complexity to the security situation is the recent conflict in Kandhamal district, where the state's security forces engaged in an encounter with Maoist rebels. This confrontation led to the death of a Maoist divisional commander, in addition to injuries sustained by one security personnel. The deceased Maoist, a native of Chhattisgarh with a 20-year history of involvement with the rebel group, was responsible for numerous attacks. His death is forecasted to significantly impact Maoist activities in the region.

Impact on Maoist Operations

The neutralization of this key Maoist figure, with a track record of various attacks, civilian killings, and arson incidents, is expected to substantially hamper Maoist operations in the region. DGP Sarangi expressed confidence that the aftermath of this encounter would see a reduction in Maoist activities, thus improving the overall security scenario in the state.