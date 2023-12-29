OCiDA’s Role in the Victory of UPND in 2021 Zambian Elections

In the aftermath of the 2021 general elections in Zambia, the Our Civic Duty Association (OCiDA) has emerged, claiming a significant role in the victory of the United Party for National Development (UPND). This civil society organization contends that their strategic campaigning for UPND and its leader, President Hakainde Hichilema, as well as their success in countering the perceived tribalism stigma associated with the party, were decisive factors in the election outcome.

OCiDA’s Role in UPND’s Triumph

The OCiDA’s involvement in the electoral process was not merely incidental. The organization actively campaigned for UPND’s leader, Hakainde Hichilema, with a distinct focus on altering the public perception of the party. The party had been battling the tribalism stigma, which OCiDA sought to dispel through their efforts. According to OCiDA, this significant shift in public opinion played a crucial role in bolstering the party’s electoral performance and, ultimately, their victory.

UPND’s Governance Failures and Public Dissatisfaction

In a moment of self-reflection, Dr. Cosmas Musumali of UPND acknowledged the party’s governance failures that had led to widespread dissatisfaction among the masses. This crisis of confidence was a considerable challenge for the party, and dealing with it required an honest appraisal and significant course correction. The recognition of these shortcomings could potentially herald a more accountable political future in Zambia.

The Patriotic Front’s Resistance and UPND’s Response

In contrast, the Patriotic Front (PF), after losing power, has demonstrated remarkable resilience, resisting disintegration and attempting a revival. In response, UPND has had to strategize to quell the PF’s resurgence. The dynamic interplay between these two political forces points towards an intriguing future for the Zambian political landscape.