en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Elections

OCiDA’s Role in the Victory of UPND in 2021 Zambian Elections

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: December 29, 2023 at 6:06 am EST
OCiDA’s Role in the Victory of UPND in 2021 Zambian Elections

In the aftermath of the 2021 general elections in Zambia, the Our Civic Duty Association (OCiDA) has emerged, claiming a significant role in the victory of the United Party for National Development (UPND). This civil society organization contends that their strategic campaigning for UPND and its leader, President Hakainde Hichilema, as well as their success in countering the perceived tribalism stigma associated with the party, were decisive factors in the election outcome.

OCiDA’s Role in UPND’s Triumph

The OCiDA’s involvement in the electoral process was not merely incidental. The organization actively campaigned for UPND’s leader, Hakainde Hichilema, with a distinct focus on altering the public perception of the party. The party had been battling the tribalism stigma, which OCiDA sought to dispel through their efforts. According to OCiDA, this significant shift in public opinion played a crucial role in bolstering the party’s electoral performance and, ultimately, their victory.

UPND’s Governance Failures and Public Dissatisfaction

In a moment of self-reflection, Dr. Cosmas Musumali of UPND acknowledged the party’s governance failures that had led to widespread dissatisfaction among the masses. This crisis of confidence was a considerable challenge for the party, and dealing with it required an honest appraisal and significant course correction. The recognition of these shortcomings could potentially herald a more accountable political future in Zambia.

The Patriotic Front’s Resistance and UPND’s Response

In contrast, the Patriotic Front (PF), after losing power, has demonstrated remarkable resilience, resisting disintegration and attempting a revival. In response, UPND has had to strategize to quell the PF’s resurgence. The dynamic interplay between these two political forces points towards an intriguing future for the Zambian political landscape.

0
Elections Politics Zambia
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Felix Tshisekedi on the Verge of a Decisive Victory in Congo Elections

By Israel Ojoko

BJP Maneuvers to Consolidate Position in Bihar Through Backward Class Support

By Rafia Tasleem

Telangana CM Reddy Criticizes Modi's Governance at Nagpur Rally

By Rafia Tasleem

JD(U) Chief Lalan Singh Steps Down, Nitish Kumar Takes Over Ahead of 2024 Elections

By Rafia Tasleem

Donald Trump Disqualified from Maine's 2024 Presidential Ballot ...
@Elections · 1 hour
Donald Trump Disqualified from Maine's 2024 Presidential Ballot ...
heart comment 0
Democratic Progressive Party in Malawi Prepares Verification Strategy Ahead of National Convention

By Quadri Adejumo

Democratic Progressive Party in Malawi Prepares Verification Strategy Ahead of National Convention
New Hampshire Primaries 2024: A Potential Game-Changer in the Presidential Race

By Shivani Chauhan

New Hampshire Primaries 2024: A Potential Game-Changer in the Presidential Race
OCiDA Claims Pivotal Role in UPND’s Victory in Zambia’s 2021 Elections

By Waqas Arain

OCiDA Claims Pivotal Role in UPND's Victory in Zambia's 2021 Elections
Dr. John Kumah to Run Unopposed in NPP Parliamentary Primaries

By Ebenezer Mensah

Dr. John Kumah to Run Unopposed in NPP Parliamentary Primaries
Latest Headlines
World News
Phoenix Suns Aim for Consecutive Wins as they Host Struggling Hornets
12 seconds
Phoenix Suns Aim for Consecutive Wins as they Host Struggling Hornets
Cholera Outbreak in Zambia Worsens: Death Toll Rises to 74
2 mins
Cholera Outbreak in Zambia Worsens: Death Toll Rises to 74
Navigating 2024: A Forecast of Nigeria's Political and Sports Landscapes
4 mins
Navigating 2024: A Forecast of Nigeria's Political and Sports Landscapes
Frailty a Key Factor in Infection Risk for Rheumatoid Arthritis Patients, Study Finds
4 mins
Frailty a Key Factor in Infection Risk for Rheumatoid Arthritis Patients, Study Finds
Pakistan Bans New Year's Eve Celebrations, Stands in Solidarity with Palestinians Amid Gaza Conflict
4 mins
Pakistan Bans New Year's Eve Celebrations, Stands in Solidarity with Palestinians Amid Gaza Conflict
Political Earthquake in Ondo State: Loyalty, Fear, and the Aftermath of Akeredolu's Death
5 mins
Political Earthquake in Ondo State: Loyalty, Fear, and the Aftermath of Akeredolu's Death
Iran Executes Four Convicted Spies, Escalating Covert Conflict With Israel
5 mins
Iran Executes Four Convicted Spies, Escalating Covert Conflict With Israel
Zambian Patriotic Front Fires Back at MMD Leader's Criticism
5 mins
Zambian Patriotic Front Fires Back at MMD Leader's Criticism
China Appoints New Minister of Defense Amid Speculation and Rising Tensions
5 mins
China Appoints New Minister of Defense Amid Speculation and Rising Tensions
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
2 hours
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
2 hours
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
3 hours
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
Western Australian Judge Releases Teenage Detainee Amidst Concerns of 'Barbaric' Detention Conditions
3 hours
Western Australian Judge Releases Teenage Detainee Amidst Concerns of 'Barbaric' Detention Conditions
Lithgow Highway Tragedy: Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives
3 hours
Lithgow Highway Tragedy: Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives
Sydney Police Hunt for Trio Linked to Attempted Kidnapping Caught on CCTV
3 hours
Sydney Police Hunt for Trio Linked to Attempted Kidnapping Caught on CCTV
NSW Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives, Elevates National Road Toll
3 hours
NSW Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives, Elevates National Road Toll
Victoria's Mushroom Mystery Deepens as Accused's Residence Gets Burglarized
3 hours
Victoria's Mushroom Mystery Deepens as Accused's Residence Gets Burglarized
Critical Blood Shortage Spurs Urgent Call for Donors in Australia
3 hours
Critical Blood Shortage Spurs Urgent Call for Donors in Australia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app