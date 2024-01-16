Ocean City Council Proposes New Regulations for Boardwalk Performers

Landmark changes are brewing in Ocean City Council as it proposes to reconfigure regulations governing Boardwalk performers. This includes a four-fold increase in the cost of a seasonal pass, from $50 to $200, and a prohibition on individuals convicted of a 4th-degree crime from obtaining a permit. This move is seen as an effort to rein in the bustling activity on the boardwalk and streamline the performances.

Entertainment Zones and Check-In Mandates

The proposed ordinance seeks to establish two entertainment zones on the Boardwalk, specifically between 5th to 8th Street and 12th to 14th Street. Community services will be tasked with assigning spots to entertainers, ensuring an orderly arrangement of performances. Furthermore, performers will be required to check in before each show, adding another level of regulation to the process.

Violations and Penalties

Violations of the ordinance could result in hefty penalties. Fines of up to $2000 could be imposed, a stiff deterrent for those considering flouting the new rules. Current regulations prohibit nudity, soliciting donations by passing a hat, using oversized or loud equipment, and carrying sharp or dangerous weapons, except for sword swallowers. The proposed changes, however, do not alter these existing prohibitions.

Public Hearing and Vote

A public hearing and final vote on the proposed changes are scheduled for January 25th at 10 am. This will be an important day for all the stakeholders involved, from the performers to the patrons of the Boardwalk. The outcome of this vote could significantly alter the character and vibrancy of the Boardwalk, an iconic part of Ocean City's identity.