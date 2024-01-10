en English
Politics

OCC to Host Crucial Public Hearing on Appraisal Bias

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:40 am EST
OCC to Host Crucial Public Hearing on Appraisal Bias

In a significant move towards addressing appraisal bias, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) has announced a public hearing by the Appraisal Subcommittee (ASC) scheduled for February 13, 2024. The event, fourth in a series focusing on this critical issue, will take place at the OCC’s headquarters in Washington, D.C., from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Acting Comptroller to Open the Hearing

Michael J. Hsu, the Acting Comptroller of the Currency, is set to deliver the opening remarks at this significant gathering. The panel for the hearing will include representatives from the five Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council (FFIEC) regulatory agencies, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and the Federal Housing Finance Agency.

Witnesses and Panelists

Besides these eminent participants, the hearing will witness the presence of members from the Appraisal Foundation, state appraiser licensing and regulatory bodies, as well as practicing appraisers. As part of its commitment to transparency, the OCC has opened this hearing for public attendance. However, all interested parties must register by February 9, 2024.

Registration and Capacity

Given the importance of the topic, in-person registration may close before the deadline if the maximum capacity is reached. Thus, early registration is highly recommended. This hearing marks an important step in the ongoing examination of appraisal bias, a critical issue impacting real estate valuations and transactions.

The ASC, a subcommittee of the FFIEC, is entrusted with overseeing the real estate appraisal regulatory framework for federally related transactions. It also ensures federal oversight of state appraiser and appraisal management company regulatory programs, while maintaining a monitoring framework for the Appraisal Foundation.

This hearing signifies an important step towards transparency, inclusivity, and fairness in real estate appraisals, emphasizing the need for diversity within the profession while addressing challenges that impact appraisals.

Politics United States
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

