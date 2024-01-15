Obong Victor Attah Advocates for True Federalism in Nigeria

Obong Victor Attah, former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, has made a compelling case for the adoption of true federalism in Nigeria, casting it as a prerequisite for the country’s advancement.

He argued that without an authentic federal structure, Nigeria’s pursuit of its developmental objectives will be persistently impeded.

The former governor’s stance adds an intriguing dimension to the ongoing discourses around the form of federalism and the allocation of authority and resources between Nigeria’s central government and its federating units.

True federalism, as defined by Attah, involves the federal government granting increased autonomy and resources to the federating units.

This would enable them to progress at their own pace and in line with their specific needs. This perspective resonates with the broader dialogue on how to navigate Nigeria’s numerous challenges, including economic disparities, ethnic tensions, and issues of governance.