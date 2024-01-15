en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Nigeria

Obong Victor Attah Advocates for True Federalism in Nigeria

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:06 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 6:27 am EST
Obong Victor Attah Advocates for True Federalism in Nigeria

Obong Victor Attah, former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, has made a compelling case for the adoption of true federalism in Nigeria, casting it as a prerequisite for the country’s advancement.

He argued that without an authentic federal structure, Nigeria’s pursuit of its developmental objectives will be persistently impeded.

The former governor’s stance adds an intriguing dimension to the ongoing discourses around the form of federalism and the allocation of authority and resources between Nigeria’s central government and its federating units.

True federalism, as defined by Attah, involves the federal government granting increased autonomy and resources to the federating units.

This would enable them to progress at their own pace and in line with their specific needs. This perspective resonates with the broader dialogue on how to navigate Nigeria’s numerous challenges, including economic disparities, ethnic tensions, and issues of governance.

0
Nigeria Politics
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Nigeria

See more
35 seconds ago
Controversial Leadership Transition Stirs Tension at Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa
In a surprising turn of events that has drawn nationwide attention, controversy plagues the Federal Polytechnic in Nasarawa State, following the transition of leadership after Dr Abdullahi Alhassan Ahmed, the immediate past Rector, completed his term in December 2023. A deviation from the norm, Dr Ahmed did not hand over to the most senior person
Controversial Leadership Transition Stirs Tension at Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa
Couple Breaks Wedding Norms: Embraces Tradition Over Extravagance
10 mins ago
Couple Breaks Wedding Norms: Embraces Tradition Over Extravagance
Nigeria's Job Market: A Flurry of Opportunities across Various Sectors
11 mins ago
Nigeria's Job Market: A Flurry of Opportunities across Various Sectors
Crackdown on Street Light Vandalism: Abuja's Initiative for Better Security
1 min ago
Crackdown on Street Light Vandalism: Abuja's Initiative for Better Security
NAFDAC Advocates for Streamlined Port Clearance Procedures in Nigeria
10 mins ago
NAFDAC Advocates for Streamlined Port Clearance Procedures in Nigeria
Nigerian Manufacturers Grapple with Central Bank's CRR Hike
10 mins ago
Nigerian Manufacturers Grapple with Central Bank's CRR Hike
Latest Headlines
World News
Study Reveals Disparities in Air Pollution Emissions Reductions
8 seconds
Study Reveals Disparities in Air Pollution Emissions Reductions
The Comprehensive Guide to Parenthood and Women's Wellness
9 seconds
The Comprehensive Guide to Parenthood and Women's Wellness
Nicotine, Gut Microbiome, and Metabolic Health: A Complex Dance Unveiled
11 seconds
Nicotine, Gut Microbiome, and Metabolic Health: A Complex Dance Unveiled
Study Evaluates Financial and Health Impacts of Water Fluoridation in England
13 seconds
Study Evaluates Financial and Health Impacts of Water Fluoridation in England
Roberto Mancini Criticizes Players' Lack of Commitment Ahead of AFC Asian Cup
31 seconds
Roberto Mancini Criticizes Players' Lack of Commitment Ahead of AFC Asian Cup
Controversial Leadership Transition Stirs Tension at Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa
36 seconds
Controversial Leadership Transition Stirs Tension at Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa
Neuroscience Breakthrough: Spatial Organization of Motoneuron Pools and Their Limb Dynamics
44 seconds
Neuroscience Breakthrough: Spatial Organization of Motoneuron Pools and Their Limb Dynamics
GOP Candidate Mark Robinson's Controversial Comments on Civil Rights Movement Unearthed
57 seconds
GOP Candidate Mark Robinson's Controversial Comments on Civil Rights Movement Unearthed
Texas Primaries: New Regulations, Joint Elections, and Voter Registration
58 seconds
Texas Primaries: New Regulations, Joint Elections, and Voter Registration
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
8 mins
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
9 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
23 mins
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
27 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
50 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
1 hour
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
3 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
3 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app