Abia State under Gov. Otti Abolishes Ex-Governors' Lavish Pensions

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has praised Governor Alex Otti and the Abia State House of Assembly for their decision to abolish pensions for former governors and their deputies, calling it an end to 'rascality'. During a visit to Abia State, Obasanjo expressed hope that other states would follow this precedent, highlighting the significant disparity between the lavish pensions of former governors and the unpaid pensions of regular retirees since 2014.

The Abia State House of Assembly, with the backing of Governor Otti, passed and signed into law the repeal of the controversial pension scheme that benefited former governors and deputies. This move was celebrated by Obasanjo, who viewed it as a bold step towards rectifying the imbalance in pension entitlements and addressing the issue of unpaid pensions to ordinary workers in the state.

Obasanjo's Words of Encouragement

Obasanjo commended Otti for his tenacity and leadership, urging him to continue focusing on infrastructural development and good governance. He emphasized the industrious nature of the people of Abia and the Southeast, stating that with adequate infrastructure and leadership, the region could achieve significant development. Obasanjo's visit also served as a platform to reinforce the importance of health and fitness in leadership, sharing his own routine and encouraging Otti to maintain his.

Gov. Otti expressed his administration's dedication to infrastructural development, particularly in Aba, the state's commercial hub. He highlighted the completion and ongoing construction of numerous roads as evidence of his commitment. Otti also thanked Obasanjo for his support in repealing the pension law for former governors and deputies, a decision aimed at reducing the cost of governance and redirecting resources towards more pressing state needs.

As this bold move in Abia State garners attention, it sets a precedent for other states in Nigeria, potentially marking the beginning of a new era in governance where public resources are managed more judiciously. The implications of this decision resonate beyond Abia, inviting a national discourse on the sustainability and morality of pension schemes for political office holders.