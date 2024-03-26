Obasanjo Links Rising Banditry, Kidnapping in Nigeria to Unemployment, Calls on FG for Action

Highlighting a pressing concern in Nigeria, former President Olusegun Obasanjo recently attributed the alarming increase in banditry and kidnapping across the country to the burgeoning issue of unemployment. This statement underscores the urgent need for comprehensive strategies to address the root causes of insecurity. Obasanjo's remarks draw attention to the complex interplay between economic hardships and the escalation of criminal activities, urging the Federal Government (FG) to take decisive action.
Deep Dive into the Crisis
Recent discussions between Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal and President Bola Tinubu have brought the security situation in Zamfara into sharp focus. They explored various countermeasures, such as bolstering security forces, improving intelligence operations, and fostering community engagement. Yet, Obasanjo's analysis suggests that these efforts might be treating symptoms rather than the disease. By linking unemployment directly to the rise in banditry and kidnapping, he points to a need for solutions that also address Nigeria's economic structure and job creation mechanisms. This perspective is supported by the increasing incidents of school children being targeted by bandits, indicating a strategic move to destabilize the region further and exploit its vulnerabilities.
Unemployment: The Underlying Catalyst
The former president's comments are echoed in the broader discourse on national security, where unemployment is increasingly viewed as a catalyst for criminal behavior. The lack of job opportunities creates a ripe environment for illegal activities, as individuals struggle to find legitimate means of livelihood. This situation is exacerbated in regions with high poverty levels, where the allure of quick gains through criminal acts becomes even more tempting. The discussions between Governor Lawal and President Tinubu, while focused on immediate security responses, also touched upon the need to tackle these foundational economic issues. However, Obasanjo's call to action emphasizes a more pronounced shift towards economic reforms and job creation as critical components of the security strategy.
Strategizing for a Safer Future
In response to the crisis, experts suggest a multi-faceted approach that combines strengthening security measures with robust economic policies aimed at job creation and poverty alleviation. Initiatives such as safe school programs and social support structures are also crucial in safeguarding vulnerable populations and preventing the youth from being drawn into criminal networks. The FG's commitment to not negotiate with bandits or pay ransoms, as reiterated by President Tinubu, sets a firm stance against criminality. Yet, this policy must be complemented by sustainable economic strategies that address the root causes of banditry and kidnapping.
Obasanjo's insights serve as a poignant reminder of the interconnectedness of economic stability and national security. As Nigeria grapples with these challenges, the path forward requires a holistic understanding of the issues at hand and a concerted effort from all sectors of government and society. The stakes are high, and the time for action is now, to forge a future where economic opportunities are abundant, and security is assured for all Nigerians.