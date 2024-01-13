en English
Golf

Obama Counsels Biden Amid Trump’s Political Threat and Rising Challenges

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:18 pm EST
Obama Counsels Biden Amid Trump’s Political Threat and Rising Challenges

Former President Barack Obama was sighted indulging in his favorite pastime—golfing—at the Kapolei Golf Club on the scenic island of Oahu in his home state, Hawaii. The 62-year-old, casually attired in a teal shirt, gray shorts, personalized gloves, sneakers, and a white cap, seemed at ease on the green, reminding many of his 333 rounds of golf during his presidency, an average of one game every 8.8 days.

Obama’s Private Meeting with Biden

In a more political vein, reports have surfaced regarding a private, off-the-record meeting between Obama and President Joe Biden at the White House. During this clandestine rendezvous, Obama is said to have counseled Biden on the necessity of asserting himself more firmly in his campaign strategies. The underlying worry appears to be the political threat posed by Donald Trump, who has made no secret of his intentions to reclaim the presidency in the upcoming 2024 elections.

Obama’s Concerns about Trump’s Return

Obama reportedly emphasized the importance of Biden’s campaign developing agility and operating independently of the White House, where many of Biden’s advisors are based. He elucidated on the formidable challenge that Trump presents, referencing his robust supporter base, the polarized state of the nation, and the backing he receives from conservative media platforms.

Biden’s Struggles and Challenges

Biden, currently 81, has faced scrutiny due to his age, with concerns being raised about his capacity to lead an energetic campaign. The President’s approval ratings remain at a historic low for any modern president at this juncture in their term. The polls depict a neck-to-neck scenario with his likely Republican adversaries. Despite attempts to highlight his accomplishments, particularly his role in steering the economy out of the COVID-19 pandemic, public opinion remains largely unmoved.

Biden’s tenure has been fraught with challenges such as immigration issues at the Mexican border, internal party disagreements over Israel’s actions against Hamas, and Republican resistance to his funding requests for Ukraine. His Defense Secretary, Lloyd J Austin III, a private and introverted individual, recently attracted criticism for not informing the President about his hospitalization and surgery for prostate cancer. Despite this, Austin continues to participate in discussions and briefings, even from his hospital bed, and his relationship with President Biden is believed to be cordial and affectionate.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

