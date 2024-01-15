Obaatanpa Barbara Launches GHC100K Welfare Fund for Fanteakwa North NPP Delegates

Barbara Makara-Maccugen, widely recognized as Obaatanpa Barbara, a prominent New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary aspirant for Fanteakwa North Constituency, recently launched a welfare fund of One-Hundred Thousand Ghana Cedis. This fund is aimed at supporting the polling station executives and electoral area coordinators within the constituency. The OBAATANPA FUND, as it's known, has been conceived with the express intent of elevating the living standards of NPP delegates in the Fanteakwa North Constituency.

Advertisment

Launch of the OBAATANPA FUND

The official launch ceremony took place on January 10, 2024, in Begoro, Eastern Region. The fund was initiated with a seed capital of Ghc50,000. Obaatanpa Barbara has pledged to contribute an additional Ghc50,000 upon her election, with a proposed annual top-up of Ghc10,000 while she is serving as MP. While she initially announced a Ghc20,000 seed capital, she later augmented it to Ghc50,000 in cash, attributing the increase to God's grace.

Proposed Policies and Plans

Alongside the OBAATANPA FUND, Barbara has proposed a suite of policies aimed at further improving the living standards of the constituency's delegates. She plans to establish a local office dedicated to addressing delegates' needs, with a specific focus on health, agriculture, education, sports, and talent development, as well as transport. Additionally, she has proposed introducing Long Service Awards to honor party members who have dedicated over ten years of service to the party.

During her address, Obaatanpa Barbara implored her supporters to maintain a sense of decorum in politics. She stressed the importance of unity within the NPP and the necessity of reaching out to potential voters across party lines. Positioning herself as a unifying figure, Barbara showcased her ability to appeal to non-NPP members in the upcoming general elections.