OAS Secretary General Demands Release of Detained Venezuelan Unionist

The Secretary General of the Organization of American States (OAS), Luis Almagro, has demanded the immediate release of Víctor Venegas, a prominent trade unionist in Venezuela.

Venegas was detained under undisclosed charges by Venezuelan authorities, raising alarms among international bodies and human rights organizations.

The Venezuelan authorities have detained Venegas, a significant voice for workers' rights in the country, under accusations that remain largely undisclosed to the public.

Venegas, known for his unwavering advocacy for labor rights, has now become a symbol of the ongoing political turmoil and suppression of dissent in Venezuela.

Luis Almagro, the OAS leader, has expressed deep concern over the arrest. Almagro emphasized the cardinal importance of upholding human rights and the rule of law.

His statement underscored the troubling pattern of intimidating and silencing political opposition in Venezuela, which has drawn international criticism.