en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Law

Oakland’s Police Chief Conundrum: Increasing Crime Rate Amid Political Tensions

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:49 am EST
Oakland’s Police Chief Conundrum: Increasing Crime Rate Amid Political Tensions

Following the discharge of the former police chief LeRonne Armstrong, Oakland city has been grappling with the selection of a new chief. The Oakland Police Commission and Mayor Sheng Thao have shown a remarkable lack of agreement in the search process, complicating the situation further with an increasing crime rate and a city in dire need of strong leadership.

A Tense Standoff

The discord between Mayor Sheng Thao and the Oakland Police Commission was highlighted when the Mayor rejected a shortlist of three candidates proposed by the commission. The list controversially included LeRonne Armstrong, whose previous termination had been shrouded in scandal. This rejection has prompted a reset of the selection process, prolonging the period without a police chief even further.

Consequences of the Impasse

The ongoing tension between the mayor and the commission has raised concerns among local activists, civil-rights attorneys, and the police officers’ union. Amidst the bureaucratic challenges, the city is experiencing a worrying rise in crime rates. Violent crime alone has surged by 18% between 2019 and 2022, and with an absence of a police chief, the city’s response mechanisms are under strain.

The Road Ahead

While the Police Commission has since initiated a media blackout until the next chief is chosen, the city’s leadership is under scrutiny. Mayor Thao’s recent press conference emphasized increasing public safety, investment in violence prevention programs, and collaborations for additional resources. However, the city’s ability to effectively appoint a new police chief amidst these bureaucratic challenges remains to be seen.

0
Law Politics United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Resistance in Federal Agencies: Hans Bader's Quest for Transparency

By BNN Correspondents

Chester Residents Invited to Contribute to Local Police Budget Survey

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Social Media Surveillance by Law Enforcement Raises Concerns

By BNN Correspondents

California's New Housing Bills Set to Address Long-Term Housing Shortage

By Dil Bar Irshad

Kamloops RCMP: A Lifeline in the Opioid Crisis ...
@Canada · 30 mins
Kamloops RCMP: A Lifeline in the Opioid Crisis ...
heart comment 0
California’s Ongoing Battle Over Race-Based Preferences

By BNN Correspondents

California's Ongoing Battle Over Race-Based Preferences
Nagapattinam Police Officers Suspended for Joining BJP While on Duty

By Rafia Tasleem

Nagapattinam Police Officers Suspended for Joining BJP While on Duty
Hertfordshire Police Seek Public Help in Theft and Fraud Case

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Hertfordshire Police Seek Public Help in Theft and Fraud Case
Alabama State Rep. Advances Bill to Train Firefighters on Special Sensory Needs

By BNN Correspondents

Alabama State Rep. Advances Bill to Train Firefighters on Special Sensory Needs
Latest Headlines
World News
Breakthrough Research: p53 Mutations Reprogram Fat Cells, Influencing Breast Cancer Progression
16 seconds
Breakthrough Research: p53 Mutations Reprogram Fat Cells, Influencing Breast Cancer Progression
Timberwolves Seek to Extend Winning Streak in Clash with Pelicans
33 seconds
Timberwolves Seek to Extend Winning Streak in Clash with Pelicans
The Rising Stars of Gluten-Free: Oats, Quinoa, Chickpeas, and More
36 seconds
The Rising Stars of Gluten-Free: Oats, Quinoa, Chickpeas, and More
Erne Gaels Appoints Declan Bonner as Senior Manager Ahead of 2024 Season
1 min
Erne Gaels Appoints Declan Bonner as Senior Manager Ahead of 2024 Season
Congress Members Profit from Stock Market Trades: Unusual Whales Report
1 min
Congress Members Profit from Stock Market Trades: Unusual Whales Report
Talkspace Advocates Mental Health Focus with 'Go Head First Into 2024' Campaign
2 mins
Talkspace Advocates Mental Health Focus with 'Go Head First Into 2024' Campaign
Talkspace's New Campaign Challenges Traditional New Year's Resolutions, Advocates Mental Health Prioritization
3 mins
Talkspace's New Campaign Challenges Traditional New Year's Resolutions, Advocates Mental Health Prioritization
The Critical Role of Neuromuscular Monitoring in Anesthesia
3 mins
The Critical Role of Neuromuscular Monitoring in Anesthesia
Tennessee's SNAP Benefits Processing Delays: A Crisis Unfolding
4 mins
Tennessee's SNAP Benefits Processing Delays: A Crisis Unfolding
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
20 mins
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
35 mins
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
4 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
4 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
6 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
7 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
7 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app