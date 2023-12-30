en English
Crime

Oakland’s ‘Doom Loop’: Rising Crime and Economic Challenges Threaten City’s Future

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:47 am EST
In the heart of California, a city faces a relentless cycle of adversity. Oakland, a place once brimming with life, now struggles with a mounting crime rate and crumbling economy. The city’s predicament, termed as a ‘doom loop’ by Seneca Scott, founder of Neighbors Together Oakland, paints a grim picture of a once vibrant community. A 22% increase in violent crime this year coupled with a surge in motor vehicle thefts, averaging nearly two per hour, has left residents and businesses in a state of fear and uncertainty.

Businesses Bear the Brunt

As the crime rate escalates, businesses find themselves on the front line. In a city where burglary is rampant, over 200 business owners took a bold step, temporarily closing their stores in protest against the government’s handling of public safety issues. The rising crime rate is not just an issue of safety but also a worrying economic concern as businesses leaving the city result in a significant reduction in the city’s revenue.

City Response and Police Concerns

Oakland’s mayor, Sheng Thao, has attempted to address these issues by launching a grant program aimed at boosting local businesses and enhancing community safety. However, the effectiveness of such measures is yet to be seen. In tandem with the city’s crime situation, the Oakland Police Department has been without a permanent chief since February, following the dismissal of the previous chief over a misconduct probe. The city’s law enforcement is in turmoil, which further exacerbates the crime situation.

Factors Contributing to City’s Decline

The defund the police movement and lax laws on prostitution have been cited as contributing factors to the city’s decline. Amid these challenges, the city is described as a ‘ghost town’ by Scott. The open-air sex trades and drug markets are indicative of the pressing issues that the city faces. Despite the bleak situation, Scott remains hopeful that community efforts to mobilize and organize can bring about change in the upcoming 2024 election cycle.

Crime Politics United States
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

