O. Panneerselvam Backed by BJP for 2024 Lok Sabha Polls, Emphasizes Development Goals

O. Panneerselvam, the coordinator of Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhaga Cadres Right Retrieval Organisation, has formally expressed his gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for endorsing his candidature from the Ramanathapuram Constituency for the imminent Lok Sabha elections in 2024. Addressing a gathering in Pudukkottai district, Panneerselvam highlighted the critical issues of drinking water scarcity and the lack of industrial development in the region, pledging to bring these concerns to the Prime Minister's attention and seeking resolutions post-election.

From Ancestral Roots to Political Aspirations

At the NDA partners' workers' meeting, Panneerselvam reminisced about his ancestral ties to the undivided Ramanathapuram district, showcasing his deep connection to the constituency he aspires to represent. His light-hearted remark about moving "from the hills to the seaside" underscored his journey back to his roots and his commitment to the welfare of its residents. Notable political figures and alliance party workers stood in support, emphasizing the unity and strength of the NDA in the region.

Controversy Amidst Campaigning

Amidst his campaign efforts, Panneerselvam was embroiled in a controversy over a video circulating on social media, which allegedly showed him distributing money to a woman welcoming him. Election officials have taken note of the incident, with investigations pending to ascertain the video's authenticity. This incident has sparked discussions on the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct, which strictly prohibits inducements to voters.

Multiplicity of Namesakes in the Fray

In an unusual twist to the election narrative, O. Panneerselvam finds himself among five candidates sharing his name, contesting for the