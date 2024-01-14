en English
Politics

O.D. Harris Elected as New Vice Mayor of Chandler

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:25 pm EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 10:07 pm EST
O.D. Harris Elected as New Vice Mayor of Chandler

The Chandler City Council has ushered in a new era of leadership by electing councilmember O.D. Harris as the city’s new vice mayor.

This U.S. Army veteran, entrepreneur, business owner, author, and community advocate will helm this crucial role through January 9, 2025.

More than his impressive portfolio of roles, Harris is the founder of the national Ready Set Go Foundation, a testament to his commitment to encouraging the youth to pursue their dreams.

His dynamic leadership style signifies his dedication to the community and his relentless pursuit of initiatives that benefit the common good.

Politics United States
María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

