O.D. Harris Elected as New Vice Mayor of Chandler

The Chandler City Council has ushered in a new era of leadership by electing councilmember O.D. Harris as the city’s new vice mayor.

This U.S. Army veteran, entrepreneur, business owner, author, and community advocate will helm this crucial role through January 9, 2025.

More than his impressive portfolio of roles, Harris is the founder of the national Ready Set Go Foundation, a testament to his commitment to encouraging the youth to pursue their dreams.

His dynamic leadership style signifies his dedication to the community and his relentless pursuit of initiatives that benefit the common good.