Nyesom Wike Pledges Aggressive Campaign Against Crime in Abuja

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has declared an all-out war on criminals, terrorists, and bandits plaguing Abuja. The statement was made during the inauguration ceremony of the Paikon-Kore Road construction in the Gwagwalada area of Abuja. Wike's administration is determined to fight crime head-on, ensuring no safe haven for criminals in the FCT.

The capital city has recently been rocked by a surge in criminal activities. Terrorist attacks on communities and kidnappings of residents have become more frequent, instilling fear and uncertainty amongst the populace. In a particularly grim incident in January 2024, one of five young sisters abducted by kidnappers was brutally murdered after a failed ransom payment deadline.

Wike's 'Fire for Fire' Approach

Responding to the escalating criminal activities, Wike has committed to a 'fire for fire' approach. His strategy involves direct confrontation with these threats, promising swift and decisive action against any criminal elements within the region. The minister's pledge is a testament to his administration's commitment to restoring safety and security in the FCT.

In a recent demonstration of the government's commitment, a coordinated police operation in the FCT led to the successful rescue of two kidnapped victims. This achievement underscores the determination of law enforcement agencies in Abuja to ensure the safety and security of its residents, and offers hope for a safer Abuja.