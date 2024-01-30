NYCN Southeast Zone Supports Political Release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and Warns Against Misuse of Biafra Agitation

Amidst the ongoing political storm in Nigeria, the National Youth Council of Nigeria's (NYCN) southeast zone has extended its support for a political solution to secure the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPoB). Kanu is currently imprisoned and has become a flashpoint in the growing tension in the region. The NYCN South East has also raised a stern warning against the misuse of the Biafra agitation for criminal activities, which has worsened the security situation in the region, causing widespread destruction of life and property.

Navigating Political Waters and Leadership Changes

This announcement came on the heels of the ratification of Comrade Henry Atigwe as the new Vice President and Comrade Egwuatu Samuel as the new Zonal Secretary/Organizing Secretary of NYCN South East. This leadership shuffle followed the suspension and subsequent removal of the previous officeholders in the southeast zone.

During the announcement, Hon. Chief Herbert Aneke, a representative of the southeast Board of Trustees, delivered a communique that intensively outlined the NYCN's commitment to the peace and unity of the Southeast and Nigeria. It was a bold statement, reflecting the organization's unwavering dedication to a peaceful resolution of the ongoing issues.

Endorsement of Peace Initiatives and Infrastructure Development

In addition to supporting Kanu's release, the NYCN also endorsed the 'Peace initiative in Southeast' (PISE) led by Southeast Governors and the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu. The NYCN also backed President Bola Tinubu's 'Renewed Hope Agenda'. Furthermore, the organization called for urgent steps to address infrastructural deficits in the southeast zone to boost the area's economy and foster growth and development.