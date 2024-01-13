en English
Politics

NYC School Closure for Migrants Sparks Outrage; Rep. Gluesenkamp Perez Faces Border Crisis Backlash

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:29 am EST
In an unprecedented move in New York City, the temporary shut down of a school to shelter migrants has ignited a firestorm of controversy. The decision to temporarily close James Madison High School in Brooklyn to house migrants has led to an outpouring of outrage among NYC parents and ignited a vigorous debate among city officials and lawmakers.

Rep. Gluesenkamp Perez in the Eye of the Storm

Further stoking the flames is the reaction of Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, a Democrat from Washington state, who seemingly downplayed the southern border crisis on the popular podcast, Pod Save America. Her comments have drawn the ire of Republicans who have criticized her for dismissing concerns about the border, especially in light of the recent surge in fentanyl-related deaths and increased drug trafficking.

Rep. Gluesenkamp Perez, who won her seat in an upset victory in 2022, suggested that Americans are more concerned about their children’s education and housing than the specter of socialism. However, with over 2.4 million migrant encounters in FY 23 and a shocking 500% increase in fentanyl overdoses in her district, her stance has come under intense scrutiny.

Criticism and Accusations

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) has accused Rep. Gluesenkamp Perez of being out of touch and endangering her district by opposing a Republican border security bill. Despite this, she co-sponsored a bipartisan bill to develop a strategy to secure the border and combat fentanyl trafficking.

The Broader Debate

Amidst this, the debate over immigration and border security is intensifying, as Congress deliberates over a $14 billion border funding request from the White House. Texas finds itself in a standoff with the federal government regarding jurisdictional authority in managing the crisis. As public attention and opinions continue to shape the discussion on comprehensive solutions to the border crisis, the incident at James Madison High School serves as a stark reminder of the real-world implications of policy decisions.

Politics United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

