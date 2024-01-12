en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

NYC Mayor Reverses Budget Cuts, Invests in Youth Programs Amid Fiscal Constraints

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:53 pm EST
NYC Mayor Reverses Budget Cuts, Invests in Youth Programs Amid Fiscal Constraints

Mayor Eric Adams of New York City has signaled a turn in his fiscal strategy by reinstating $10 million to the community schools program and pledging an $80 million investment in the Summer Rising program. This critical policy shift, designed to bolster young people’s support mechanisms across the city, marks the third time in just a week that the mayor has reversed financial cuts initially proposed to manage expenses related to nearly 170,000 migrants arriving in the city.

New York City’s Fiscal Challenges

Despite the restorations, Mayor Adams underscored that the city is grappling with a $7 billion budget gap. He warned against misconstruing these funding reinstatements as a harbinger of the city’s financial woes being over. The mayor is expected to unveil his revised fiscal plan on the approaching Tuesday.

Impact on Community Schools and Summer Rising Program

These restored funds will ensure that critical programs continue to serve the community. Approximately 170 community schools, which provide a suite of resources to students and their families, will benefit from the restored funding. The Summer Rising program, a blend of academic and recreational activities designed to address the summer learning loss among students, will be the recipient of an $80 million investment.

Calling for More Reversals

As the mayor navigates the city’s budgetary landscape, Patrick Hendry, head of the police union, has voiced his hopes for a reconsideration of the budget cuts impacting the NYPD. Hendry, during an appearance on “The Point with Marcia Kramer,” pointed out the loss of 3,000 officers last year, reduced police patrols, and longer response times due to these cuts. The full interview is set to air on CBS2 and CBS News New York, further amplifying his call for the restoration of NYPD funding.

In a city grappling with large-scale migration and a looming fiscal crisis, this reversal of cuts showcases a commitment to education and youth programs. However, the challenges ahead are stark, including the need to address other areas affected by budget cuts, especially as concerns echo around the NYPD’s impacted operations.

0
Politics United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
39 seconds ago
Tracy Katz Muhl Sworn in as 57th State House Representative
Tracy Katz Muhl, a recognized figure within the Northfield Township Democratic Committee, has been officially sworn in as the 57th State House representative. This monumental event took place on Thursday at the Northbrook Village Hall, where approximately 150 people gathered to witness the ceremony. The proceedings were presided over by Judge Mike Hymen, lending an
Tracy Katz Muhl Sworn in as 57th State House Representative
Veteran Councilmember Jimmy Sawyer Sworn in as Hanceville's New Mayor
3 mins ago
Veteran Councilmember Jimmy Sawyer Sworn in as Hanceville's New Mayor
Alabama's AMCC Entangled in Legal Battle Over Medical Marijuana Licensing
5 mins ago
Alabama's AMCC Entangled in Legal Battle Over Medical Marijuana Licensing
Illinois Congressman Eric Sorensen Advocates for Preservation of Workers' Rights
52 seconds ago
Illinois Congressman Eric Sorensen Advocates for Preservation of Workers' Rights
Ukraine's Language Ombudsman Raises Alarm Over Illegal Russian Literature Imports
1 min ago
Ukraine's Language Ombudsman Raises Alarm Over Illegal Russian Literature Imports
Pennsylvania Toddler Allegedly Poisoned: A Tragic Tale of Malice & Premeditation
2 mins ago
Pennsylvania Toddler Allegedly Poisoned: A Tragic Tale of Malice & Premeditation
Latest Headlines
World News
Luca Marini Triumphs at '100 Km of Champions' Event
38 seconds
Luca Marini Triumphs at '100 Km of Champions' Event
Tracy Katz Muhl Sworn in as 57th State House Representative
40 seconds
Tracy Katz Muhl Sworn in as 57th State House Representative
Illinois Congressman Eric Sorensen Advocates for Preservation of Workers' Rights
53 seconds
Illinois Congressman Eric Sorensen Advocates for Preservation of Workers' Rights
Ukraine's Language Ombudsman Raises Alarm Over Illegal Russian Literature Imports
1 min
Ukraine's Language Ombudsman Raises Alarm Over Illegal Russian Literature Imports
Coroner Calls for 'Drastic Changes' in Prison Mental Health Services Following Inmate Suicide
2 mins
Coroner Calls for 'Drastic Changes' in Prison Mental Health Services Following Inmate Suicide
Socceroos Eye Victory in AFC Asian Cup Opener Against India
2 mins
Socceroos Eye Victory in AFC Asian Cup Opener Against India
Three Deaths in Three Days: A Crisis Unfolds at Montgomery County Correctional Facilities
3 mins
Three Deaths in Three Days: A Crisis Unfolds at Montgomery County Correctional Facilities
Socceroos Kick-Off AFC Asian Cup Campaign with Anticipated Clash Against India
3 mins
Socceroos Kick-Off AFC Asian Cup Campaign with Anticipated Clash Against India
Veteran Councilmember Jimmy Sawyer Sworn in as Hanceville's New Mayor
3 mins
Veteran Councilmember Jimmy Sawyer Sworn in as Hanceville's New Mayor
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
4 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
6 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
6 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
7 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
9 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
10 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
11 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
12 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
12 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app