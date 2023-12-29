NYC Mayor Eric Adams Battles City Council Over $17 Billion Housing Voucher Program

New York City Mayor Eric Adams and the City Council are locked in a high-stakes power struggle over a controversial housing voucher program. This program, according to City Hall estimates, could potentially cost taxpayers up to $17 billion over five years.

Mayor Adams has voiced his refusal to implement the program, citing significant financial, operational, and legal complexities. He suggests that the City Council may need to resort to legal action if they insist on enforcing its implementation.

Refusal to Implement the Housing Voucher Program

Mayor Adams had vetoed the legislation in June, but the City Council swiftly overrode his veto in July.

The administration argues that the program, designed to allow New Yorkers facing eviction to apply for vouchers without having to enter the shelter system, is not a responsible use of taxpayer dollars.