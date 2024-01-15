NYC Mayor Enforces New Curfew Policy at Migrant Respite Centers

Starting Tuesday, New York City is imposing a new curfew policy on approximately 1,900 migrants residing in four migrant respite centers. The decision follows a series of complaints from local residents about asylum seekers panhandling in their neighborhoods. The curfew is part of the city’s efforts to manage what is described as a ‘national humanitarian crisis’ while ensuring the well-being of both migrants and residents.

Curfew Details and Implementation

Migrants at these centers, located in Queens, Manhattan, and Brooklyn, will need to check in by 11 p.m. and cannot leave until 6 a.m. The curfew hours align with those at the city’s homeless shelters. Exceptions are made for work, school, and medical or legal appointments. Migrants can request permits to be exempt from the curfew. Violating the curfew three times within a 30-day period may result in expulsion from the centers.

Reasons for the Decision

The curfew has been put in place as a response to complaints from residents living near migrant shelters and centers. There have been reports of migrants knocking on doors asking for money. More worryingly, crimes including drug dealing and a fatal stabbing have occurred at other migrant shelters. The curfew is expected to alleviate these issues, ensuring the safety and peace of local communities.

Varied Reactions to the Curfew

While some city officials welcome the curfew, others argue that it’s only the first step needed to solve the city’s migrant crisis. Councilwoman Joann Ariola has pressed for the curfews and believes more steps are needed to address the city’s migrant crisis. Some are calling for an end to the city’s ‘right to shelter’ status and the closure of tent cities and emergency shelters that are financially burdening the city.