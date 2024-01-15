en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

NYC Mayor Enforces New Curfew Policy at Migrant Respite Centers

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:27 pm EST
NYC Mayor Enforces New Curfew Policy at Migrant Respite Centers

Starting Tuesday, New York City is imposing a new curfew policy on approximately 1,900 migrants residing in four migrant respite centers. The decision follows a series of complaints from local residents about asylum seekers panhandling in their neighborhoods. The curfew is part of the city’s efforts to manage what is described as a ‘national humanitarian crisis’ while ensuring the well-being of both migrants and residents.

Curfew Details and Implementation

Migrants at these centers, located in Queens, Manhattan, and Brooklyn, will need to check in by 11 p.m. and cannot leave until 6 a.m. The curfew hours align with those at the city’s homeless shelters. Exceptions are made for work, school, and medical or legal appointments. Migrants can request permits to be exempt from the curfew. Violating the curfew three times within a 30-day period may result in expulsion from the centers.

Reasons for the Decision

The curfew has been put in place as a response to complaints from residents living near migrant shelters and centers. There have been reports of migrants knocking on doors asking for money. More worryingly, crimes including drug dealing and a fatal stabbing have occurred at other migrant shelters. The curfew is expected to alleviate these issues, ensuring the safety and peace of local communities.

Varied Reactions to the Curfew

While some city officials welcome the curfew, others argue that it’s only the first step needed to solve the city’s migrant crisis. Councilwoman Joann Ariola has pressed for the curfews and believes more steps are needed to address the city’s migrant crisis. Some are calling for an end to the city’s ‘right to shelter’ status and the closure of tent cities and emergency shelters that are financially burdening the city.

0
Politics United States
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
5 mins ago
MK Stalin Advocates for a Secular Union Government Amidst Pongal Celebrations
As the Pongal harvest festival stirs Tamil Nadu into a vibrant whirl of color and celebration, the state’s Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president, MK Stalin, outlines a vision for India’s political future. His call to elect a secular union government echoes through the festive air, emphasizing the need for a government that
MK Stalin Advocates for a Secular Union Government Amidst Pongal Celebrations
Indonesian Companies to Postpone IPO Plans Amid 2024 Uncertainties
10 mins ago
Indonesian Companies to Postpone IPO Plans Amid 2024 Uncertainties
PTI Candidates Go Independent in Karachi Elections: A Political Game-Changer
11 mins ago
PTI Candidates Go Independent in Karachi Elections: A Political Game-Changer
Fatal Shooting Over Remote Control Dispute: Maryland Man in Custody
5 mins ago
Fatal Shooting Over Remote Control Dispute: Maryland Man in Custody
Iowa Republican Caucuses Heat Up as Campaigns Mobilize Despite Cold Weather
6 mins ago
Iowa Republican Caucuses Heat Up as Campaigns Mobilize Despite Cold Weather
Sanders Urges Biden to Rethink Israel Stance Amid Conflict
7 mins ago
Sanders Urges Biden to Rethink Israel Stance Amid Conflict
Latest Headlines
World News
Isaiah Hartenstein: The Unassailable 'Blockenstein' of New York Knicks
3 mins
Isaiah Hartenstein: The Unassailable 'Blockenstein' of New York Knicks
Houston Marathon Disappointment: Natasha Wodak's Olympic Dreams Dashed
4 mins
Houston Marathon Disappointment: Natasha Wodak's Olympic Dreams Dashed
Miles McBride Shines in Knicks' Victory with Career-High 19 Points
4 mins
Miles McBride Shines in Knicks' Victory with Career-High 19 Points
MK Stalin Advocates for a Secular Union Government Amidst Pongal Celebrations
5 mins
MK Stalin Advocates for a Secular Union Government Amidst Pongal Celebrations
Iowa Republican Caucuses Heat Up as Campaigns Mobilize Despite Cold Weather
6 mins
Iowa Republican Caucuses Heat Up as Campaigns Mobilize Despite Cold Weather
Unveiling the Health Benefits of Jaggery: Aiding Digestion, Boosting Iron Levels, and Beyond
6 mins
Unveiling the Health Benefits of Jaggery: Aiding Digestion, Boosting Iron Levels, and Beyond
Natural Environment Exposure Linked to Lower Psychiatric Disorders Risk in Older Adults
6 mins
Natural Environment Exposure Linked to Lower Psychiatric Disorders Risk in Older Adults
Ghee Coffee: Examining the Health Claims of the Latest Beverage Trend
6 mins
Ghee Coffee: Examining the Health Claims of the Latest Beverage Trend
Sanders Urges Biden to Rethink Israel Stance Amid Conflict
7 mins
Sanders Urges Biden to Rethink Israel Stance Amid Conflict
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
30 mins
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
1 hour
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
3 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
3 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
3 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
4 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
4 hours
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app