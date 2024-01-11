NYC Assemblywoman Advocates for Border Closure Amid Migrant Crisis

In a remarkable display of bipartisan consternation, New York State Assemblywoman Jaime Williams, a Democrat, voiced her disquiet over the migrant crisis's impact on local communities. At the heart of her concern is the situation at her daughter's school, James Madison High School in Brooklyn, forced into remote learning after an abrupt migration of nearly 2,000 asylum seekers. These migrants, initially placed at Floyd Bennett Field, were relocated to the school's premises due to weather conditions, causing significant disruption to the students' education.

Williams Calls for Immediate Border Closure

Williams' distress over the current situation transcended party lines as she sharply criticized the Biden administration. She called for an immediate closure of the southern border to manage the surge of asylum seekers. According to her, the present circumstances are disadvantaging American citizens and burdening taxpaying Americans unnecessarily. Her stance mirrors a growing sense of bipartisan frustration in New York City with the way the migrant crisis is being managed.

NYC Comptroller and Mayor Under Fire

NYC Comptroller Brad Lander also expressed criticism, particularly over the decision to use Floyd Bennett Field as a temporary shelter for migrants, which he sees as a sign of mismanagement and financial wastefulness. Mayor Eric Adams, too, has found himself in the crossfire over the school's closure. He has been at odds with the federal government, asserting that New York City is at a 'breaking point' and incapable of accommodating more illegal immigrants.

Migrant Vehicles Cause Further Controversy

Adding fuel to the fire, Williams shared a video of migrants' vehicles being towed from outside a tent shelter. She questioned how migrants had managed to obtain these vehicles, sparking further controversy and underscoring the complexity of this issue.