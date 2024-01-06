‘Nyay Ka Haq Milne Tak’ : Rahul Gandhi to Kick Off ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ from Manipur

On January 14, India’s Congress party is poised to embark on a nationwide march, the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, led by Rahul Gandhi. The yatra, announced by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, aims to address fundamental social, political, and economic issues plaguing the nation. The party unveiled the yatra’s logo and slogan, “Nyay Ka Haq Milne Tak” in a fervent appeal for justice.

Route and Objective of the Yatra

The journey is scheduled to traverse 15 states, covering 110 districts, 100 Lok Sabha constituencies, and 337 assembly seats. The march will span 6,700 kilometers and last 67 days, ending in Mumbai. The yatra will also pass through seven districts in the state of Chhattisgarh, where it seeks to bolster the morale of Congress party workers following a recent electoral loss.

The Political Significance

Congress views this march as a significant ‘satyagraha’ — a form of nonviolent resistance — and a transformative political movement since India’s independence. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) recently regained control in Chhattisgarh, securing 54 seats in the 90-member assembly. The Congress, on the other hand, won 35 seats, a significant reduction from their previous 68 seats in 2018. The Gondwana Gantantra Party secured the remaining single seat.

Previous Impact and Anticipated Outcome

Congress anticipates the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to echo the impact of Rahul Gandhi’s previous ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, which was touted as transformative for Indian politics. The yatra is seen as an opportunity to engage with the public, raise awareness about pressing issues, and rally support for the party’s vision for a more just and equitable India.