NY State Senator Proposes Bipartisan Bill to Combat Retail Crime

On February 1, 2024, New York State Senator Jake Ashby and Assemblymember Angelo Santabarbara announced a bipartisan bill aimed at fighting retail crime in a press conference. The bill proposes to escalate the penalty for repeat offenders, turning a petit larceny charge into a fourth-degree grand larceny charge for individuals with two convictions within three months or three convictions within a year.

Seeking Permanent Solutions, Not Temporary Measures

Ashby criticized Governor Kathy Hochul's approach of allocating $40 million to a task force as an insufficient response. The State Senator emphasized that the need of the hour is more permanent solutions through legal reforms rather than temporary measures.

Backing from Law Enforcement

Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple supported the bill, citing the adverse impact of retail theft on businesses and the community. These negative effects include increased costs and fear among residents. Sheriff Apple's support for the proposed legislation underscores its potential to address the ongoing retail crime problem.

Ashby's Legislative Efforts on Bail Reform

The bill also complements Ashby's other legislative efforts on bail reform, providing judges with the power to detain repeat offenders. This measure is another step in Ashby's broader strategy to strengthen New York's legal response to persistent retail crime.

Addressing Underlying Issues

Both Ashby and Apple acknowledged the importance of addressing underlying issues such as addiction and mental health. However, they stressed the urgency of legal changes to protect communities from ongoing retail crime, highlighting the need for a comprehensive approach to this complex problem.

On a similar note, a proposed ballot initiative in California aims to amend Proposition 47, which would strengthen penalties for serial theft and drug crimes. This initiative has received overwhelming support from likely voters, with more than 250,000 signatures collected so far and 546,651 needed to qualify for the November 2024 ballot.