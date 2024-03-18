NY Assembly Hopeful Ramses Frias Blasts AOC Over Migrant-Driven Crime Wave in Queens

Ramses Frias, a Republican candidate for the State Assembly District 39 seat, has publicly criticized Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) for neglecting her Queens district as it grapples with a surge in crime and prostitution linked to migrant activities. Frias, who announced his candidacy on 'Fox & Friends,' accuses the district of becoming an 'epicenter of crime and prostitution,' pointing to the deteriorating conditions in neighborhoods such as Corona, Elmhurst, and Jackson Heights. Despite AOC's claim that the issue stems from anti-immigrant policies, Frias invites her to witness the impact firsthand, arguing her absence exacerbates the situation.