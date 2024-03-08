Nurul Izzah Anwar Takes Helm at Seri, Pledges to Tackle Social Inequality in Malaysia

PETALING JAYA: In a significant move for social and economic research in Malaysia, the Social & Economic Research Initiative (Seri) has appointed Nurul Izzah Anwar, the former Permatang Pauh MP, as its new chairman. Announced on March 8, her inclusion promises to infuse the think tank with her extensive background in social development and advocacy for women's empowerment and gender equality.

Advertisment

Bringing Experience and Passion to the Fore

Nurul Izzah's career has been marked by her commitment to social justice, making her a fitting choice for steering Seri towards addressing Malaysia's pressing inequality issues. With her at the helm, Seri aims to reinforce its focus on youth, healthcare reform, digital economy, and social justice. This strategic direction is bolstered by the addition of other notable figures to the team, including Rashaad Ali as managing director and Dr Helmy Haja Mydin as senior policy advisor, among others.

Strategic Restructuring for Broader Impact

Advertisment

Seri's announcement coincides with its Women in the Workforce forum, celebrating International Women's Day and signaling the think tank's renewed commitment to addressing social disparities. This organizational reshuffle is poised to refine Seri's objectives, centering on five key developmental issues that are crucial for Malaysia's progress. Nurul Izzah's leadership is expected to be a catalyst for change, driving the think tank's mission forward with innovative approaches and impactful research.

Looking Ahead: A New Chapter for Seri

With Nurul Izzah Anwar at the helm, Seri is poised for a transformative phase in its journey to combat social inequality in Malaysia. The think tank's focus on evidence-based policy-making, combined with Nurul Izzah's track record and dedication, heralds a promising future for addressing the challenges at the intersection of technology and society. As Seri embarks on this new chapter, the anticipation is high for the positive impact its initiatives will have under Nurul Izzah's insightful leadership.