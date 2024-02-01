NULGE Urges National Assembly to Restore Local Government Autonomy for Progress

The Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) has reignited its call for the reintroduction of the Local Government Autonomy Bill in the National Assembly. The plea was made during the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Abuja, as part of a wider debate over the role of local governments in national development. NULGE's national president, Comrade Akeem Ambali Olatunde, argued that local government autonomy is critical to fostering peace, stimulating development, and bringing governance closer to the people.

The Local Government Autonomy Bill, despite garnering positive reception from the National Assembly and several state governments, failed to secure the necessary two-thirds majority from all the states to pass. The bill aimed at empowering local governments to make independent decisions, thereby decentralizing power and encouraging grassroots development. However, its failure to pass signifies a major setback in the democratization process and the fight against corruption at the grassroots level.

NULGE: A Champion of Local Governance

NULGE has persistently championed the cause of local governance, emphasizing that the local government system is integral to national development. The NEC believes that the urgent implementation of local government autonomy would help to address the nation's rising state of insecurity and other multifaceted challenges. In addition, it would facilitate the implementation of community policing in all Local Government Areas (LGAs), potentially enhancing the security and protection of citizens.

In addition to advocating for local government autonomy, NULGE highlighted the necessity for a revision of the scheme of service by the National Council of Establishment. This, according to the union, would enhance the functionality and service delivery of local government workers.