NSW Urges for National Definition of Affordable Housing Amid Policy Dispute

In a pressing call for national coherence on affordable housing, the Community Housing Industry Association New South Wales (NSW), Australia, is urging for a nationally consistent definition of affordable housing. The move comes as the association emphasizes the need for a standardized criterion that resonates with income levels and market rent.

Discrepancy in Definitions

Mark Degotardi, the chief executive of the Association, expressed concern over the fluctuating definitions that vary across different states, making the measure unproductive. For instance, Victoria considers homes that are sold and rented below the market prices as affordable housing, while South Australia determines the sale price caps based on geographical location. NSW, on the other hand, centers its guidelines on rentals alone.

Affordability Crisis

This call for a unified standard gained traction following a report by Everybody's Home which highlighted that affordable housing is becoming increasingly elusive for many Australians. As government subsidies are being primarily channeled into the private market, the construction of social housing is suffering a setback. NSW Housing Minister Rose Jackson backs the national definition and has been part of the discussions among state and federal housing ministers.

NSW's Approach

The NSW community housing sector interprets affordable housing as prices that are below 75% of market rent and tenants paying no more than 30% of their income. This is a widely accepted benchmark for housing stress. However, in NSW, affordable housing can be reintroduced into the private market after a span of 15 years. Such a policy has been criticized by urban planning expert Catherine Gilbert who advocates for longer or perpetual affordability terms.

Policy Debate

In a move to address this issue, the NSW parliament will consider a bill proposed by the Greens to mandate income tests for affordable housing eligibility. This will also prevent sales after a predetermined date. Greens MP Jenny Leong has voiced her dissatisfaction with the state government for failing to deliver on its promise of ensuring the perpetual affordability of housing.