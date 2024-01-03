NSW Roads Minister Fails to Veto Controversial 15-Minute Parking Limit

The New South Wales roads minister, John Graham, has been unable to fulfill his commitment to veto a controversial 15-minute parking limit near Camp Cove beach imposed by Woollahra Council in Sydney. The restriction, which exempts residents with permits, was criticized by Graham for excluding non-residents and described as ‘speed-parking.’

Woollahra’s Illegal Parking Rule

The council enacted this regulation after discovering their 50-year-old residents-only parking scheme was illegal. Initially, Graham intended to have Transport for NSW override the rule, but later found out that under current guidelines, the government lacked the authority to prevent the council from trialing the restriction. The trial will run until June 1, during which the department aims to amend the guidelines to prevent such short time limits from being permanently established.

Council’s Defense

Woollahra Council defends the move, citing the lack of off-street parking for residents and the desire to keep beachside parking free. The council also argues that the new scheme allows more access to parking spaces that were previously reserved for residents only. Woollahra Council claims that neither the transport department nor police appealed against the council’s plan during the 14-day window they had after being notified on 16 November.

Residents vs Non-residents

In November, councillors voted in favor of the 15-minute limit for non-locals to replace the regime of residents-only parking that had been deemed illegal. Council staff had recommended a one-hour time limit, but the council’s mayor, Richard Shields, denied that the new 15-minute restriction would essentially prevent non-residents from visiting the beach. The government is now pursuing amendments to the guidelines to ensure parking time limits cannot be set for less than one hour.