NSW Police Revoke Appointment of Controversial Media Head Steve Jackson

Following a whirlwind of public scrutiny, NSW Police have officially rescinded Steve Jackson's appointment as the head of their media unit. Jackson, a seasoned journalist and former television producer, initially took the role in a move that stirred significant controversy, drawing attention to his connections and previous engagements within the media industry.

Controversial Appointment and Swift Backlash

The decision to appoint Jackson came after NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb sought a new direction for the media unit amidst a series of public relations challenges. Despite Jackson's extensive experience in journalism, his appointment was met with immediate backlash, primarily due to his close ties with Ross Neilson, the chief of staff to NSW Police Minister Yasmin Catley, and his involvement in a contentious interview related to alleged rapist Bruce Lehrmann. This association raised concerns about the impartiality and integrity of the media unit's leadership.

Internal Tensions and Public Outcry

The controversy surrounding Jackson's appointment escalated as details emerged about the process behind his selection and his past journalistic endeavors. The revelation that the $360,000-a-year role was not advertised and that Jackson had connections to contentious figures in the media world fueled internal tensions within NSW Police and among the public. Additionally, images of Jackson in compromising positions and reports of questionable financial transactions related to securing exclusive interviews added to the uproar, leading to a reassessment of his suitability for the role.

Reversal of Decision and Ongoing Implications

In light of the mounting controversy and the need for the NSW Police Media Unit to operate without external distractions, Commissioner Webb announced the cessation of Jackson's temporary appointment. This move underscores the importance of transparency, integrity, and public trust in the administration of law enforcement's public relations efforts. As NSW Police continue to search for a permanent head of the media unit, this episode serves as a reminder of the complex interplay between media, public relations, and accountability in public service.