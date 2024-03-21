NSW Police Minister Catley and Commissioner Webb Clash Over Media Adviser Appointment

The recent appointment of Steve Jackson as the NSW Police Force's senior media adviser has sparked a significant dispute between Police Minister Yasmin Catley and Police Commissioner Karen Webb, leading to a police liaison being barred from parliamentary attendance. This development, amid allegations of a deteriorating relationship between Catley's and Webb's offices, has raised questions about the influence and transparency within the NSW Police Force's media relations.

Controversial Appointment Sparks Tension

Steve Jackson's appointment as the executive director of public affairs for the NSW Police Force, initially confirmed then questioned within the same day, has become a focal point of contention. Notably, Jackson's selection was influenced by a suggestion from Catley's chief of staff, Ross Neilson, a personal acquaintance of Jackson. This involvement has ignited internal backlash among police ranks, with concerns over the minister's office attempting to steer the police media unit's direction.

Fractured Relations and Public Relations Gaffes

The situation escalated when a police liaison, typically bridging the department and the minister's office, was advised not to attend Catley's parliamentary offices, underlining the strained relationship. This incident follows a series of public relations missteps within the police force, including the dismissal of the former chief media adviser Liz Deegan. The turmoil underscores a challenging period for Commissioner Webb and Minister Catley, as they navigate the public and internal perceptions of their leadership and decision-making.

Future Implications for NSW Police Media Relations

The fallout from Jackson's appointment and the subsequent public and internal reactions pose significant questions about the future of media relations and transparency within the NSW Police Force. As Premier Chris Minns expresses continued confidence in Minister Catley, the broader implications of these events on the relationship between the police force's operational leadership and its political oversight remain to be seen. This episode highlights the delicate balance between political influence and operational autonomy in shaping public-facing communications and policy within law enforcement.