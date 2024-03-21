NSW Leaders Minns, Perrottet Win McKinnon Prize for Election Civility

In a remarkable departure from traditional political combat, Dominic Perrottet and Chris Minns, the key figures in the 2023 NSW State Election, have been jointly awarded the McKinnon Prize for Civility. This recognition comes in light of their respectful and policy-focused campaign, setting a new standard for political discourse.

Advertisment

Unprecedented Recognition

The McKinnon Prize, a prestigious accolade for political leaders who demonstrate vision, collaboration, and ethical behavior, has been awarded jointly for the first time to both a sitting premier and his main challenger. This decision underscores the significant impact of their civil approach to campaigning, which centered around substantive policy debates rather than personal attacks. Dr. Martin Parkinson, head of the selection panel, highlighted the importance of their conduct as a powerful precedent for future campaigns, emphasizing the potential for civility to foster better policy outcomes and collaboration.

A Model Campaign

Advertisment

The 2023 election campaign stood out for its focus on respect and civility, with both leaders committing to a battle of ideas. This approach was warmly received by the public and political commentators alike, offering a refreshing change from the often acrimonious nature of political campaigning. The mutual respect between Minns and Perrottet not only elevated the level of discourse but also demonstrated a commitment to ethical campaigning, echoing the desires of a populace weary of negative politics.

Implications for Future Politics

The joint award to Minns and Perrottet by the McKinnon Prize signals a potential shift in the landscape of political campaigning, where civility and substance could become the new norm. Dr. Alan Finkel, a member of the selection panel, praised the leaders for setting a commendable example for others to follow, highlighting the importance of maintaining Australia's record of avoiding extreme political polarization. This recognition may encourage politicians across all levels of government to prioritize respectful and policy-driven discourse, benefiting the political climate and policy development in Australia.

The awarding of the McKinnon Prize to Minns and Perrottet reflects a growing desire for a more respectful and productive political environment. It serves as a reminder that even in the competitive arena of politics, civility can prevail and lead to more meaningful and impactful governance. As Australia moves forward, the example set by these leaders will likely inspire future campaigns, potentially altering the tone and substance of political dialogue for the better.