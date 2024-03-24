NSW Government Scales Down Riverwood Housing Project from 3900 to 414 Units Amid Criticism

In a significant revision, the NSW government has reduced its ambitious plan to transform an ageing public housing estate in Riverwood from 3900 new homes to just 414, citing market conditions and infrastructure concerns. This move has sparked accusations of 'land banking' and calls for a more substantial commitment to social housing in the upcoming June budget.

Background and Revision

Initially, the state-owned Land and Housing Corporation aimed to replace 1019 social housing dwellings with a mix of public, affordable, and private homes in a 30/70 split. However, the revised plan now includes only 414 new homes, significantly reducing the project's scale. The decision comes amid rising construction costs and uncertainties about infrastructure delivery, leading to a pushback from the community and political figures.

Stakeholder Responses and Funding Challenges

Urban Taskforce chief executive Tom Forrest criticized the government for not adhering to the same standards expected of private developers, likening the move to land banking. Meanwhile, NSW Housing Minister Rose Jackson attributed the scale-back to inherited 'half-baked' redevelopment proposals from the previous government and emphasized the need for federal support to meet NSW's housing targets. Advocacy groups and unions are urging the state government to allocate significant funds towards public housing to address the crisis.

Looking Ahead

Despite the setback, the NSW government continues to work on a master plan for the broader estate, with an indicative timeframe stretching from 2028 to 2043. Minister Jackson emphasized creating communities with matching infrastructure as a core focus, highlighting the importance of a balanced approach to housing redevelopment. The revision of the Riverwood project underscores the complexities of addressing housing affordability and availability in NSW.