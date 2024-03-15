NSW Government Rejects Inner West Council Demerger Despite 62% Resident Vote

More than two years after 62 percent of Inner West residents voted to end the forced merger of the former Marrickville, Ashfield, and Leichhardt councils, the NSW government has rejected the split on the basis it would leave remaining councils worse off. Local Government Minister Ron Hoenig cited financial viability concerns as the primary reason for the decision, emphasizing the importance of budget sustainability for the community's best interests.

Financial Viability at the Heart of the Decision

The NSW Boundaries Commission, after thorough analysis, recommended against the demerger, predicting a 'sustainability gap' of between $4.8 million and $12 million by 2028 for the reformed councils. This gap indicated that without significant service cuts or rate rises, the financial position of the councils would be 'largely unsustainable.' The commission's report highlighted the broad financial implications, suggesting total on-costs to the community of de-amalgamation could reach up to $200 million over the next four years.

Community Reaction and Political Implications

Despite the strong initial support for the demerger reflected in the 2021 plebiscite, the commission noted that the issue was not a major concern for many residents, with less than 1 percent of the population submitting feedback. Inner West Mayor Darcy Byrne has called for unity and commitment towards making the Inner West Council more effective and progressive following the decision. Meanwhile, the state government's refusal to finance council demergers has drawn criticism from local government groups, challenging the feasibility of similar proposals in the future.

Looking Ahead: Implications for Local Governance

The rejection of the Inner West Council demerger proposal sets a precedent for future restructure attempts within NSW, underscoring the state government's emphasis on financial sustainability over local preferences in certain cases. It also opens up a broader discussion about the mechanisms of local governance and the balance between community desires and fiscal responsibility. As the community moves forward, the focus will likely shift towards how the Inner West Council can address residents' needs within the current structure, ensuring efficient service delivery and community engagement without the financial strain of a demerger.