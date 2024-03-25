NSSF Official Warns: Factories Not Registering Workers or Paying Contributions Face Fines

Heng Sophannarith, deputy director-general of the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) and a spokesperson for the Ministry of Labour and Vocational Training, has issued a stark warning. Factories and manufacturing enterprises that neglect to register their workers with the NSSF or fail to remit their contribution payments will be subject to legal penalties. This announcement was made during a workshop aimed at bolstering social accountability within Cambodia's social protection system, organized by OXFAM Cambodia in collaboration with the NSSF and local media outlet Thmey Thmey on March 21.

Urging Worker Vigilance and Employer Compliance

Sophannarith emphasized the importance of workers ensuring their registration with the NSSF to guarantee their entitlement to social security benefits. He encouraged workers to utilize the NSSF hotline or mobile app to check their registration status and contribution payments. The mobile app, in particular, was highlighted as a critical tool for workers to verify that their employers are fulfilling their payment obligations. The NSSF official also indicated that the organization's inspectors would actively investigate reports of non-compliance, with penalties awaiting those found in violation.

Journalists as Catalysts for Awareness

The workshop also served as a platform to educate journalists on the intricacies of the NSSF system, empowering them to disseminate accurate information to the general public. Phean Sophoan, country director of OXFAM Cambodia, and Lay Sopheavathy, a reporter for Thmey Thmey, spoke on the pivotal role journalists play in promoting awareness of government policies and social security systems. The training aimed to equip journalists with the knowledge required to effectively communicate the benefits of the NSSF to workers and individuals within the informal economy.

Strengthening Social Security in Cambodia

The collaboration between OXFAM, the NSSF, and Thmey Thmey underscores a collective effort to strengthen the social security net in Cambodia. By addressing gaps in registration and contribution payments, and fostering greater public understanding through journalism, these organizations are working towards a more robust and accountable social protection system. The initiative not only aims to safeguard workers' rights but also to cultivate a culture of compliance and transparency among employers.