NSFAS Chairperson Ernest Khosa Steps Down Amid Leaked Audio Allegations

In a startling development, Ernest Khosa, the chairperson of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) board, has voluntarily stepped aside temporarily.

This decision comes in the wake of leaked audio recordings from two pivotal meetings, sparking controversy and raising serious concerns within the organization.

Leaked Audio Triggers Crisis

The voice recordings were made public by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA), a renowned civil action organization. These recordings reportedly contain allegations against Khosa, the exact nature of which remains undisclosed.

The release of these tapes has plunged the NSFAS into a state of disarray, necessitating Khosa’s temporary leave from his chairperson role.

In a swift response to the escalating situation, the NSFAS board issued a formal statement. The board acknowledged receipt of Khosa’s notice and the reasons he provided for requesting the leave of absence. The NSFAS board expressed acceptance of his decision, emphasizing their commitment to transparency and accountability.

Implications of the Leaked Audio

The leaked audio has cast a shadow over the NSFAS, igniting a wave of speculation and uncertainty. This incident highlights the need for stringent internal controls and robust protocols to prevent such leaks in the future.

As the situation unfolds, it remains to be seen what steps NSFAS will take to address this crisis and restore trust among its stakeholders.