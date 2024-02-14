NSCN (IM) Mourns the Loss of Nine Dedicated Members: A Legacy of Service and Sacrifice

A wave of sorrow has engulfed the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Isak-Muivah) as they mourn the loss of nine of their esteemed members who passed away due to various ailments and an unfortunate accident. The recent days have been marked by grief and remembrance, as the organization pays homage to the unwavering dedication and sacrificial spirits of the departed.

The Departed Heroes

Among those who left us are RK Prescila, a valued Member of the Steering Committee of Zailad Region, and Maj (Retd.) Jessie Pamei, the Deputy Kilonser of Zailad Region. Their contributions to the Naga political cause have been invaluable, and their absence will be deeply felt within the organization.

A Legacy of Service and Sacrifice

The NSCN (IM) expressed their immense gratitude for the service rendered by the departed members, highlighting their unwavering commitment to the Naga political issue. Their sacrificial spirits and dedication have not only shaped the organization but also contributed significantly to the ongoing struggle for peace and justice.

Condolences and Prayers

As the organization comes to terms with the loss of its members, NSCN (IM) has conveyed its heartfelt condolences to the families of the bereaved. They have offered their support during these trying times and prayed for the souls of the departed to rest in eternal peace.

The National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Isak-Muivah) remains committed to honoring the legacy of their departed heroes, as they continue their journey towards a peaceful resolution to the Naga political issue. The sacrifices made by these members will forever be etched in the annals of the organization's history, serving as a beacon of inspiration for future generations.

