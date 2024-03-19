NSCDC Partners with Private Guards on Intelligence Gathering Amid Surge in Kidnappings Across Nigeria

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Federal Capital Territory Command, under the leadership of Commandant Olusola Odumosu, has initiated a strategic partnership with Private Guard Companies (PGCs) to bolster intelligence gathering efforts. This collaboration aims to address the escalating insecurity and recent surge in kidnappings, including the abduction of 287 students and teachers in Kaduna State.

Odumosu, recognizing the critical state of national security, highlighted the necessity of this collaboration. Given the proximity of PGCs to community dynamics and their extensive interaction with the public, they are positioned as key players in the intelligence-gathering framework. This strategic move is in response to the alarming increase in kidnappings, exemplified by the recent demand of N1bn ransom for the release of abducted students and teachers in Kaduna.

Enhancing Intelligence Capabilities

To facilitate this partnership, the NSCDC is organizing specialized training for PGCs, aiming to enhance their intelligence-gathering capabilities. Odumosu emphasized the comparative advantage of PGCs in information collection, citing their grassroots connection and operational presence across various locales. This initiative is not just about leveraging the numerical strength of PGCs but also about enhancing the quality of intelligence that can be gathered through their networks.

Furthermore, Odumosu urged the public to actively participate in security efforts by providing timely and relevant information to security agencies. Acknowledging the limitations in coverage by security forces, he called for citizens to act as the "eyes and ears" in areas beyond the reach of NSCDC patrols. This approach seeks to create a comprehensive security network, combining official and civilian efforts to curb the tide of insecurity sweeping across the nation.

This partnership between the NSCDC and PGCs, underpinned by community involvement, represents a proactive measure against the backdrop of Nigeria's security challenges. By harnessing the strengths of private security operatives and fostering a culture of vigilance among citizens, there is a renewed hope for a more secure and peaceful Nigeria.