NRM Launches Shs15b Voter Registration Drive, Targets Youth and Updates Member Database

The National Resistance Movement (NRM), Uganda's ruling party, has embarked on an extensive voter registration initiative, earmarking nearly Shs15 billion for the project. This move aims to rejuvenate its member database by including new voters, particularly young individuals who have recently turned 18, and updating existing records. Amidst challenges, including internal disputes and logistical hurdles, the campaign is a significant step towards preparing for the 2026 elections.
Extensive Preparations and Strategic Implementation
NRM's registration drive is not just about adding names to its rolls; it's a meticulously planned operation targeting the nation's 146 districts, over 2,000 sub-counties, and tens of thousands of villages. With an existing base of 11.4 million members, the party is now focusing on crosschecking and verifying these numbers, incorporating new members aged 16 and 17, and ensuring a robust and accurate register by the conclusion of the five-day event. This strategic update includes a comprehensive training program for party officials and coordinators, designed to streamline the process and avoid past pitfalls.
Challenges on the Ground
The registration drive, while ambitious, has not been without its challenges. In Masaka City, internal conflict surfaced when a party leader confiscated the register, alleging sabotage. This incident underscores the tensions that can arise during such comprehensive exercises. Moreover, the initial turnout in some areas, like Kampala, has been lower than expected, highlighting the need for increased mobilization efforts. Despite these obstacles, party officials, including Deputy Secretary General Rose Namayanja, remain optimistic, stressing the importance of a clean and unbiased register for fair elections.
Implications for the 2026 Elections
The NRM's current initiative is more than just a routine administrative task; it's a critical component of the party's strategy leading up to the 2026 elections. By investing in a thorough update of its membership register and engaging young voters early, the NRM is laying the groundwork for a more organized and effective electoral campaign. This approach, if successful, could not only bolster the party's prospects in the upcoming elections but also set a precedent for electoral preparedness in Uganda. However, the true test will be in overcoming internal divisions and ensuring that the process is inclusive and transparent.