NPP's Awal Mohammed Defends New Taxes Amid Production-Oriented Promise

In the latest twist of tax policy in Ghana, Awal Mohammed, a key member of the ruling New Patriotic Party's (NPP) communication team, has come out in defense of the government's recent imposition of new taxes. He asserts that the party's campaign promise of transitioning from a taxation-focused to a production-oriented economy does not equate to an outright abolition of taxes.

Debunking the Tax-Free Myth

In a televised interview on TV3 on January 31, Mohammed addressed public concerns regarding the perceived deviation from the NPP's campaign promise. He clarified that the party's commitment to shifting the focus towards production did not imply the total removal of taxes from the Ghanaian economic landscape.

Since assuming power in 2017, the NPP government has made strategic moves in its taxation policy. It repealed 17 taxes, which it deemed as a 'nuisance' to the public and the economy. However, it also introduced ten new taxes, demonstrating a balance between generating government revenue and easing the tax burden on citizens.

Production-Oriented Initiatives as Evidence

Mohammed further pointed out the government's One District, One Factory (1D1F) initiative as a testament to their dedication to a production-oriented approach. Such programs, he noted, necessitate funding - a portion of which may inevitably come from taxation. This assertion underscores the government's stance that while it aims to boost production, the role of taxation in the nation's fiscal policy cannot be eliminated.